Meghan McCain Defends Georgina Chapman amid Harvey Weinstein Rape Trial: 'Don’t Blame Marchesa'

Meghan McCain is continuing to voice her support for Georgina Chapman’s luxury fashion line Marchesa amid Harvey Weinstein‘s ongoing sexual abuse scandal.

McCain, 35, responded to an article on Twitter that claimed Chapman would not be attending her ex-husband’s rape trial, which starts Monday in New York City, because she is working to rebuild the Marchesa brand. The View host recalled the generosity the brand showed her while she was rushing to plan her wedding in 2017 before her father’s death.

“I had a rushed wedding that was planned in a month. I went to EVERY high end label and couldn’t find one thing that fit me, let alone made me feel beautiful. Karen Craig was a saint in our fittings, helped me & obviously made a beautiful dress,” she wrote.

McCain added, “Don’t blame Marchesa for mens sins.”

This isn’t the first time McCain has spoken out in defense of the brand, previously telling PEOPLE she never considered dropping the designer after the sexual assault allegations against Weinstein surfaced.

“The scandal erupted and everybody was like, are you going to keep the dress? And I was like why should the two women designers be punished for a man’s disgusting behavior,” McCain said. “I just didn’t wanna feel like the people who had worked there and make their livelihood should be punished as well.”

At the time, a rep for Marchesa told PEOPLE, “It was such an honor for us to dress Meghan for one of the most memorable moments of her life. Meghan looked absolutely stunning in her ivory and blush fit-and-flare gown which was incredibly romantic for her special day.”

In October 2018, Chapman announced she was leaving Weinstein after 11 years of marriage. “My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered,” she said in a statement to PEOPLE.

The pair married in 2007 and have two children together.

Weinstein has been accused by dozens of women of sexual misconduct, harassment and assault. He has denied all allegations of non-consensual sex.

The Oscar winner has not been convicted of any crimes and is scheduled to go to trial Monday for charges of rape, predatory sexual assault and criminal sexual act based on the accusations of two women. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Weinstein reportedly reached a tentative $44 million agreement in May that would see him compensate women who have sued him for alleged sexual misconduct and board members of his former movie company, while settling a pending civil-rights lawsuit by the New York State Attorney General’s Office, according to multiple reports.

Sources familiar with the matter, all of whom spoke on a condition of anonymity, told The Wall Street Journal that the deal has yet to be finalized but was announced in bankruptcy court in Delaware after a year of mediation sessions. The New York Times and the Los Angeles Times confirmed that report with their own sources.