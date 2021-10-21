Meghan McCain Supports 'Good Friend' Erika Girardi amid Legal Woes, Says She 'Has a Good Heart'

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

"I believe that she will be proven innocent," McCain said of the RHOBH star

"I'm like, legitimately good friends with her, and we became much closer doing COVID," said McCain. "It's a little weird, because I remember specifically when I was coming back from my first doctor's appointment after I gave birth, her calling me and having a whole conversation about how stuff was going down in her life."

"I believe her. I feel bad for her. I have known, I don't know, but I know wealthy women who don't know anything about their finances," McCain added, referencing a revelation Erika, 50, made during the RHOBH season 11 reunion about not having access to her money during her marriage to Tom, 82.

meghan mccain and erika girardi Credit: Roy Rochlin/Getty; Amy Sussman/Getty

After host Andy Cohen asked for McCain's thoughts on Erika's "presentation" of herself, the Bad Republican author said she "would have toned down some" of what the reality star has been posting on social media.

"I would have loved to have consulted her. I would have loved to have her hire me for some political consulting, especially on her social media," the former View co-host said. "I just think, unfortunately, perception is reality in the time that we live in. I believe she has a good heart. I believe that she will be proven innocent."

Shortly after Erika filed for divorce from Tom in November 2020, the estranged couple was hit with a lawsuit accusing them of embezzling funds from families who lost loved ones in a 2018 Boeing plane crash. Tom was also later sued by his business partners, resulting in a chapter 7 bankruptcy petition. (The creditors in the bankruptcy case include Tom's former law partner, Robert Keese, former business partners Robert Finnerty and Jill O'Callahan as well as some of the retired attorney's former clients.)

Erika has also been accused of conspiring with Tom and using her "notoriety" to hide assets as a bankruptcy trustee continues to investigate Tom and his firm.

Tom — who has been diagnosed with dementia and Alzheimer's disease — was placed in February under a temporary conservatorship, which was made permanent in July. He is currently living in a "skilled nursing facility," where he has access to 24-hour care.

On Wednesday's RHOBH reunion, Erika said she was trying to focus on herself amid the chaos.

"Whatever Tom Girardi did or did not do, that's on him. But I know that a lot of his decision-making is being pointed this way now," she said. "His life is over. He's in his 80s. He's in a memory care facility. His career is over and done. I just turned 50. I cannot allow all of this to destroy me and take me to a place that I cannot recover. I have to survive. So that's why I'm feisty."