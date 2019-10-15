Meghan McCain Condemns Fake Video Shown at Trump Resort Showing Him Gunning Down Her Father

Meghan McCain on Monday joined many others in speaking out about an altered video screened at a Donald Trump property showing the president killing his critics — including her late father, Sen. John McCain.

On The View, Megan, 34, warned the manipulated footage could incite real violence and slammed the president for his personal silence on the matter.

The video is a scene from the 2014 action film Kingsman: The Secret Service with Trump’s face superimposed over actor Colin Firth as Firth’s character massacres angry churchgoers — who in the video are labeled as various lawmakers, celebrities and news organizations.

“I don’t understand where we are culturally where entertainment is showing doctored videos of killing fellow members of Congress and people you’re working with every day,” McCain said. “Murdering of all politicians in any form is violent and could inspire violence. … We’re talking about actual, real-life people!”

“People are saying, ‘This is free speech, you’re being a snowflake, you’re so sensitive,’ ” she added. “How easy for all of you judging me that I’m offended and upset by the video. You try doing this when [it’s] a member of your family it’s continued to have this happen to over and over and over again. And it doesn’t seem to matter to anybody in Trump world whatsoever. You conservatives on Twitter, if this were the opposite and it happened in an Obama event, you’d be screaming bloody murder so stop!”

In the video, in addition to the late Sen. McCain, Maxine Waters, Mitt Romney, Adam Schiff, Bernie Sanders, President Obama, President Clinton, Secretary Hillary Clinton, Rachel Maddow and the Black Live Matter movement were all shown as Trump’s targets.

The New York Times reports the clip was played at a meeting of pro-Trump group American Priority over the weekend. The event, held in Trump’s own National Doral Miami resort in Florida, was attended by Trump supporters including Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida, former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and the president’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr.

According to the Times, some of those attendees said they didn’t know about the video at time and do not agree with it.

President Trump has yet to speak out directly about the clip, spending Monday instead tweeting about his recent decisions in Syria, the impeachment inquiry against him and wishing former aide Sean Spicer good luck on Dancing with the Stars.

However White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham did release a statement on Twitter on Monday saying that Trump had not yet seen the video “but will see it shortly.”

“Based upon everything he has heard, he strongly condemns the video,” Grisham wrote.

That didn’t sit well with McCain.

“I don’t care if you saw it or you didn’t see it. No event I’m going to, that would ever be accepted,” she said on The View. “It’s violent, it’s disturbing. … It’s awful.”

“I’m sure Maxine Waters’ family feels the same way I do right now,” McCain also said. “We’re all sick of it. It’s a cultural issue.”

As for her father’s including in the clip, McCain noted wrly, “You can’t kill him again, but whatever.”

All of McCain’s View panelists agreed with her — a rare showing of solidarity for the diverse panel.

Whoopi Goldberg was first to note how similar the video was to the controversial photoshoot involving a bloody image of President Donald Trump which severely damaged Kathy Griffin’s career two years ago.

“Nobody liked it when Kathy Griffin did her thing,” Goldberg said. “What is the difference between these things? Either it works for the goose and then it works for the gander. This should be so insane to you. This is 2019!”

“We don’t want anybody thinking this is okay,” Goldberg added. “That’s why people came down so hard on Kathy Griffin.”

Griffin, 58, lost endorsement deals, a comedy tour and her longstanding gig as the co-host of CNN’s New Year’s Eve coverage with Anderson Cooper when a photo of of her holding up a Halloween mask of the president with ketchup poured on it to resemble blood went viral.

That picture elicited responses from Fox News anchors, Chelsea Clinton and Trump himself, who claimed his then 11-year-old son Baron was disturbed by the shot.

Having been assured by her attorney that she had broken no laws with the photo and was protected by the First Amendment, Griffin was shocked when the government opened an investigation into her, placing her on the no-fly list and leading to FBI visits to her home.

Back in July, Griffin told PEOPLE she regretted how she didn’t consider how the photo might have affected people who lost their loved ones to terrorist beheadings, like the families of James Foley and Daniel Pearl.

But she also said she has more than paid a price and is done saying “I’m sorry” for taking the divisive picture.

“I’m not apologizing,” said Griffin, who chronicled how the photo changed her life in her concert documentary Kathy Griffin: A Hell of a Story.

“I’m never going to be the biggest star, but I got back up,” Griffin said then. “I just want to make a living and make people laugh.”

On Twitter on Sunday, she weighed in on the fake Trump video, writing, “Im depicted as being murdered by The President of the United States in this video.The left, right & center left me hanging out to dry regarding the Trump mask photo. Please don’t let it happen again. No, this video isn’t a joke to his followers. And it will not be taken as such.”