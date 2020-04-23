The View's Meghan McCain Condemns Elisabeth Hasselbeck's 'Dangerous' Coronavirus Comments

Meghan McCain has condemned Elisabeth Hasselbeck for the remarks she made about the novel coronavirus on The View last month.

During a virtual appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Wednesday, McCain grimaced after being asked for her thoughts on Hasselbeck saying we should "pray" the virus away.

"Yeah," she said. "Somebody actually sent me a screenshot of my face when she said that. I took this virus seriously from the very beginning and I thought a lot of this rhetoric was really dangerous. I think it's really, really unfortunate and dangerous that she said that."

"I don't need to co-host with her again, and it's unfortunate, because I've been a huge fan for a long time," added McCain, who occupies the role of the most politically conservative person on the panel. "Anybody who is screwing around with this virus and putting out misinformation, I don't really have a lot of time for right now."

The View welcomed back former co-host Hasselbeck, 42, to the show on March 11. It was the program's first broadcast after ABC announced that it would be audience-free in the wake of the pandemic. (The show is now taping remotely.)

During her guest appearance, Hasselbeck downplayed the severity of the outbreak and its consequences, saying, "I think there can be a fine line between what is precaution, what is taking precaution, and what is panic. Yes, we're going to take precautions, we're going to Purell, pray that God's got us in our tomorrows. We pray that this coronavirus is extinguished, that it stops in its tracks."

She also praised President Donald Trump's "leadership" amid the crisis, which the rest of the panel immediately disagreed with, resulting in a tense back-and-forth.

"I think we should prepare. I think we should pray. I'm not going to let coronavirus rule me," Hasselbeck said, later adding, "We're going to use Purell, wash our hands, we're going to be okay, guys!"

As of Thursday, the coronavirus has infected more than 2.5 million people worldwide, according to a New York Times database. The U.S. has at least 834,340 confirmed cases, and over 42,000 people in the country have died from coronavirus-related illnesses.

