Meghan McCain Clashes with Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar on The View: 'You Do Your Thing, We Do Ours'

It was another heated day at The View on Monday.

Sparks began to fly during a discussion about controversial Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene's comments comparing a mask mandate in the House to the Holocaust. While the panelists all condemned Greene's comments, Meghan McCain grew frustrated, demanding to know why this was now a "Hot Topic" when she had tried to bring up spikes in hate crimes against Jews last week.

"I would love if the energy that is being put on one crazy woman in Congress — and by the way, if she is the face of the Republicans, then the Squad is the face of the Democrats — I would love Democrats to put that same type of energy onto what's happening on the left, because quite frankly, this is how people get red-pilled," said McCain, 36, adding, "Anti-Semitism is a huge problem everywhere in this country."

Moderator Whoopi Goldberg agreed and attempted to end the segment, citing a commercial break.

"We're going to break and when we come back you can continue talking, but now we're going to break, so we'll be right back," said Goldberg, 65, as McCain yelled over her, "Why are you cutting me off?!"

"I'm cutting you off because we have to go, Meghan!" Goldberg fired back, exasperated. "Why do you think I'm cutting you off?"

Later in the show, McCain ruffled Joy Behar's feathers when she said, "I just wish we could bring that same energy towards hate crimes directed towards Jewish people as we do with every other minority, which we should," clarifying that by "we," she meant the media.

"Hey, we bring dislike for all hate crimes — we just do," Goldberg replied as Behar, 78, shook her head and said, "I resent that remark."

"Well, I resent a lot of things," McCain said. "So, we're even."

"I mean, I've been talking about anti-Semitism on this show for 25 freaking years," Behar shot back. "Don't tell me what I'm supposed to be saying, Meghan, okay? You do your thing, we do ours."

"I'm not telling you what you're supposed to say. I'm well aware we do separate things on this show, Joy, okay?" McCain replied. "And I know you've been here 25 years and I've been here four."

"That's right. That's right. You should have some respect for that once in a blue moon," said Behar.

"Nobody wants anybody arguing," Goldberg interrupted. "We would like everybody to stop comparing stuff or conflating stuff or saying stupid stuff, whether you're on the left or the right or in the center."

It's far from the first time that McCain, the most politically conservative person on the panel, has sparred with her co-hosts. During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in 2019, she addressed her often-combative stance on the show, admitting at the time to feeling insecure in her gig.

"I go in assuming I'm going to be fired every day," she said. "Every single day. Yes, every day."

As tough as it can be, McCain did say she gets along well with all of her co-hosts, even Behar.

"Joy and I are pretty good," she said. "We can both let it roll off pretty quick because I think she gets that we're good sparring partners."