Meghan McCain Celebrates The View Co-Host Joy Behar's Birthday: 'My Favorite Sparring Partner'

Meghan McCain loves a good debate — and luckily, she’s found a great “sparring partner.”

McCain celebrated her The View co-host Joy Behar‘s birthday on Monday with an Instagram tribute poking fun at their infamous on-air scuffles.

“Happy Birthday to my favorite sparring partner and true tv icon ⁦‪@JoyVBehar‬⁩ – you make me laugh every single day and never back down from your principles,” she wrote. “I am lucky to know you and call you a friend!”

Along with the message, McCain shared a photo of the two from the show’s 2018 Halloween special. In the picture, McCain is dressed as Elsa from Frozen while Behar rocked a Terminator-inspired look.

Behar celebrated her 77th birthday on Monday. During the show, messages from Carol Burnett and Bob Newhart played, Mario Cantone performed a version of “Joy to the World” with anti-Donald Trump lyrics, and the cast noshed on a a peach-and-mind flavored cake from Summer Cakes NYC decorated like the president’s hair (a nod to “im-peach-mint”).

Behar, a longtime View panelist, and McCain, who joined the show permanently in 2017, have repeatedly argued over their diametrically opposed politics.

Still, despite tabloid reports of feuds off-camera, multiple sources have told PEOPLE the women get along and are professional to one another.

“It’s The View and they will bicker with each other — because that’s what the show is,” a TV insider said in February. “And what works is the conflict. That’s what makes it interesting.”

Image zoom Joy Behar and Meghan McCain Santiago Felipe/Getty; Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

RELATED: Meghan McCain Calls Gwyneth Paltrow’s Part-Time Living Situation with Husband ‘Rich People Stuff’

“The truth is, Meghan and Joy like each other and get along more often than not. They just don’t agree on their politics,” the source said.

The two recently addressed their friendship after McCain received backlash for calling Behar a bitch on-air.

I enjoy fighting with you and she enjoys fighting with me,” McCain said during the show. “So, I just want everyone to stop being so precious about our relationship because it’s almost 2020 and women can debate on TV in a spirited way without it being personal and I know this is a big shock but we get along backstage.”

Behar promptly backed McCain up saying, “We’re both pugilistic, and so we’re fine.”