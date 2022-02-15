“Imagine spending your Valentines Day trolling your ex colleagues tweet about her husband,” Meghan McCain wrote on Twitter

Meghan McCain Calls Joy Behar 'Pathetic' for 'Trolling' Her Valentine's Day Post: 'Creeps Me Out'

Meghan McCain and Joy Behar are still warring on Twitter months after the conservative TV personality left The View.

The former co-hosts got into it on Monday, shortly after McCain shared a Valentine's Day tribute to her husband Ben Domenech.

In the sweet post, which featured a photo of the pair together, McCain, 37, wrote, "Happy Valentines Day @bdomenech – I love you and am grateful every day for the life we have together."

In response to McCain's post, a Twitter user asked, "Does every thought and sentiment need to be on Twitter?" to which Behar, 79, wrote in a since-deleted tweet, "Apparently"

McCain was less than thrilled with Behar's response and made it known in a follow-up tweet later that day.

The mother of one first wrote on Twitter, "Imagine spending your Valentines Day trolling your ex colleagues tweet about her husband" alongside a screengrab of their Twitter exchange.

When Fox News co-host and weather anchor Janice Dean pointed out that Behar "can't quit you", McCain responded to her tweet, calling Behar's actions "pathetic" and added, "it creeps me out."

In a since-deleted tweet, McCain also wrote that exiting The View "is like having ex's who won't stop drunk texting you."

A rep for Behar did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

McCain announced her departure from The View in July, citing her life in Washington, D.C. with Domenech, 40, and their daughter Liberty as a reason for leaving.

Prior to her exit, McCain and Behar were involved in several arguments — many of which unfolded on the daytime talk show.

After McCain returned to the show from her maternity leave in January 2021, Behar announced she "didn't miss" her while she was away.

"I think they liked not having me," McCain told PEOPLE in October. "I think they liked not having someone who would fight with them or give an unpopular opinion."

The Bad Republican author said the on-air comment made her feel "very insecure" and later caused her to have a panic attack. "Being told that to my face on national television shocked me and cut me deep. I cried for days," she explained.