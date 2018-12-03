Meghan McCain Blasts Joy Behar on The View for Criticizing Trump During George H.W. Bush Tribute

Meghan McCain and Joy Behar went head-to-head during an on-air George H.W. Bush tribute that turned political — and extremely heated.

On Monday’s episode of the ABC talk show, the co-hosts remembered the late 41st president of the United States, who died Friday at the age of 94.

After McCain, Whoopi Goldberg and Abby Hunstman each reflected on the late president’s life and accomplishments, Behar said he piece.

“I want to say one thing about him that was not picked up really because as a candidate, he said, ‘Those who think we’re powerless to do anything about the greenhouse effect are forgetting about the White House effect.’ And then he signed into law the Clean Air Act Amendment of 1990, one of the most sweeping environmental statutes ever,” she said of Bush.

After praising Bush’s work, Behar, 76, tore into President Donald Trump.

“This president that we have now is trying to unravel everything that he did and [President] Obama did. And if I ever become a one-issue voter, it will be about pollution and the greenhouse effect,” she said.

McCain, 34, cut into Behar’s statements and asked that the conversation be redirected back to honoring the late president.

“Can we focus on the president, please?” McCain asked. “I don’t want to talk about Trump when we’re in the moment of honoring a great president who passed.”

Behar, a Democrat, was quick to fire back: “Excuse me a second, please. I want to talk about the difference —.”

McCain, a Republican, replied: “I’m not interested in your one-issue voter when our president just passed.”

“I don’t care what you’re interested in. I’m talking! Damn it,” Behar said.

“Well, I don’t care what you’re interested in either, Joy!” McCain said as Goldberg instructed the cameras to turn to commercial break.

On Friday night at 10:10 p.m., Bush’s spokesperson Jim McGrath confirmed his death.

“George Herbert Walker Bush, World War II naval aviator, Texas oil pioneer, and 41st President of the United States of America, died on November 30, 2018. He was 94 and is survived by his five children and their spouses, 17 grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and two siblings,” the former president’s office said in a statement.

“He was preceded in death by his wife of 73 years, Barbara; his second child Pauline “Robin” Bush; and his brothers Prescott and William or “Bucky” Bush.”

The 41st president’s casket departed from Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base in Houston on Monday morning, where it traveled to the U.S. capital, according to USA Today. The casket will remain at the U.S. Capitol Building Rotunda from Monday evening until 7 a.m. Wednesday morning. The public is invited to pay their respects.

Bush’s state funeral is scheduled to be held at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday at 11 a.m. ET. In a presidential proclamation, Trump declared that Wednesday would be dedicated to Bush’s memory and that flags should be lowered to half-staff in his honor for 30 days.

“President George H.W. Bush led a long, successful and beautiful life,” Trump tweeted. “Whenever I was with him I saw his absolute joy for life and true pride in his family. His accomplishments were great from beginning to end. He was a truly wonderful man and will be missed by all!”