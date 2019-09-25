Meghan McCain Says She Assumes She's Going to Get Fired 'Every Day' from The View

Three seasons in to her tenure at The View, co-host Meghan McCain says she still heads into work each day assuming it’s her last.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen Tuesday night, the 34-year-old addressed the often-combative run she has had on the long-running ABC daytime show, admitting that she does feel insecure in her gig.

“I go in assuming I’m going to be fired every day,” McCain said. “Every single day. Yes, every day.”

Asked by Cohen if she ever thought she actually came close to getting fired, McCain said no.

“It’s more the tone we are [at] culturally — people get canceled so easily,” she explained. “And by the way, Joy [Behar] has this same thing, because we are the most honest and raw. And we’re always going to say something that is going to be too far one way. So I say it sort of jokingly, but sort of not.”

Meghan McCain on The View

The most conservative voice on The View panel, McCain regularly tangles with her co-hosts over politics, and has even gotten into high-profile arguments with outspoken guests like Pamela Anderson.

She is also rarely in a position that aligns with President Donald Trump. McCain has repeatedly criticized him as well, in part for Trump’s attacks on her father, the late Sen. John McCain.

As a result, McCain can at times come off as tense and angry on the show — something she addressed on WWHL.

“Look, my dad had a horrible temper in the senate and our personalities are very similar,” McCain said. “For me, it’s passion. And no disrespect, but a lot of people in my chair have failed on the show. I am on my third year, it’s the longest since Elisabeth [Hasselbeck]. And I think part of it is because I’m a true believer and I take it seriously.”

“I have good days and bad days,” McCain added, revealing that even her family has concerns about the show taking a toll on her. “I’m trying, but we’re living in intense times. Part of my anger is because I’m carrying a lot. I’m trying to showcase not just my point of view, but also the point of view of someone who doesn’t agree with me.”

Another thing that sets her off? The studio audience.

“The audience is extremely combative,” McCain said on WWHL of The View crowds. “The booing and the heckling is a lot every day.”

“I’m paid at The View to give a different view,” McCain said. “So I would like us all, when people come, to roll it back because I’m trying to do a very complicated job.”

As tough as it can be, McCain did say she gets along well with all of her View co-hosts, even Behar.

“I think everyone in America is having a really hard time expressing their view. But vibe-wise, I’m actually more comfortable with the main five hosts that I work with every day than I was with last year,” she said.

“Joy and I are pretty good,” she added. “We can both let it roll off pretty quick because I think she gets that we’re good sparring partners.”

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen airs Sunday-Thursday (11 p.m. ET) on Bravo. The View airs weekdays (11 a.m. ET) on ABC.