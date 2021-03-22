Meghan McCain Apologizes for Past Remarks That 'Aided' Trump's 'Racist Rhetoric' Against Asians

The apology comes after John Oliver slammed the View co-host for comments she made last year

Meghan McCain is apologizing for any past statements that may have fueled hate towards the Asian American community.

On Monday, the View co-host, 36, issued a statement via Twitter in which she said she was sorry for seemingly condoning former President Donald Trump's "racist rhetoric."

"I condemn the reprehensible violence and vitriol that has been targeted towards the Asian-American community," McCain began. "There is no doubt Donald Trump's racist rhetoric fueled many of these attacks and I apologize for any past comments that aided that agenda."

McCain's apology comes after John Oliver slammed the conservative TV personality during Sunday's episode of HBO's Last Week Tonight for comments she made in March 2020, when she said she didn't have an issue with Trump calling COVID-19 the "Chinese virus."

"If the left wants to focus on P.C.-labeling, this virus is a great way to get Trump reelected. I don't have a problem with people calling it whatever they want. It is a deadly virus that did originate in Wuhan. I don't have a problem with it," McCain said in the resurfaced clip.

Oliver brought up McCain's comments in the wake of the recent shooting that killed eight people, including six Asian women, across three Atlanta-area massage parlors. One day after the shooting, McCain tweeted "Stop Asian Hate" alongside three broken heart emojis.

The comedian, 43, called out McCain, sarcastically noting that her response to the shooting was a "fine sentiment to throw up on Twitter after the fact."

"Oh good! Meghan McCain doesn't have a problem with it," he said of McCain's previous comments. "Listen not to the scores of Asian Americans telling everyone that the term is dangerous and offensive. Instead, gather around and take the word of a wealthy white woman who's dressed like she's about to lay off 47 people over Zoom."

Continuing, he pointed out that McCain's allowance of the term "China virus" is "very much giving space for hate to grow."

Many celebrities have spoken about the rise in violence towards Asian Americans in the aftermath of the Atlanta shooting.

On Saturday, Sandra Oh spoke during a "Stop Asian Hate" protest in Pittsburgh, acknowledging that "many of us in our community are very scared."

Sandra Oh speaks at a Stop Asian Hate rally Image zoom Sandra Oh | Credit: CBS Pittsburgh/YouTube

"Pittsburgh, I am so happy and proud to be here with you, and thank you to all the organizers for organizing this just to give us an opportunity to be together and to stand together and to feel each other," said Oh, according to CBS Pittsburgh. "For many of us in our community, this is the first time we are even able to voice our fear and our anger, and I really am so grateful to everyone willing to listen."