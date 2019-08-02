Meghan McCain Hopes to Represent 'Strong Conservative Women' in New Audiobook

Meghan McCain has become one of the most outspoken conservative voices of her generation — and she’s got plenty more to say.

On Friday’s season 22 finale of The View, the daughter of the late Senator John McCain announced that she’s working on an Audible Original audiobook, which she will write and perform.

“Everywhere I go people ask me, ‘Why are you still conservative? Why are you still a Republican? How are you surviving in these kind of times? Where do your conservative ideals come from?’ ” she said. “And quite frankly, I just don’t think there are enough women talking about why they’re still conservatives, so I’m really lucky that Amazon decided to buy this project.”

“I’m really excited,” she continued. “I think in the times that we’re in, when it seems like everyone has either completely abandoned every conservative ideal they’ve had and gone full never-Trump, or gone full psycho-Trump-MAGA, there’s got to be something for the rest of us and I hope this book is it.”

According to a press release, the audiobook, releasing in 2020 with an exact release date, title, and cover art to come, “will offer American citizens a new view of what true conservatism — built on patriotic values, national security, and moral character; divorced from political posturing; and attuned to modern mores — should look like.”

“What will save America in the twenty-first century is a bold conservatism that will match the challenges of our times,” Meghan, 34, said in a statement. “There is nothing more important — and the McCain legacy lights the way. As an heir of that legacy, I have the responsibility to speak out, now more than ever. This book, and this collaboration with Audible, enables me to do exactly that in a way that is both personal and accessible to as many people as possible.”

“These are serious times for our republic,” she continued, “but they are also exciting times. Our challenges are eclipsed by our opportunities — if we have the wisdom to see and seize them. That’s what this Audible Original is all about.”

On Twitter, she wrote that she “couldn’t be more excited” about the project.

“It’s important that strong conservative women are heard in this media landscape and I couldn’t be more thrilled to share my perspective and stories,” she continued.

She also reflected on her time as a panelist on the ABC talk show, which she joined in 2017.

“Season 22 finale show and my 2nd in the republican/conservative seat of @theview season airs today!” she wrote. “I entered it after burying my father, I opened up about my recent miscarriage. This year in my life has been one of intense challenge, grief and growth…”

“I am eternally grateful to all the supporters (and even the vicious haters) but most especially the women in the middle of the country who believe what I believe and I have the privilege of representing every day,” she continued. “Have a wonderful rest of the summer to you all!”