RHOC Alum Meghan King Says She Wishes She 'Had a Partner' After Split from Boyfriend: 'Change Is Hard'

Meghan King has a lot on her plate right now.

The former Real Housewives of Orange County star — who announced last week that she and boyfriend Christian Schauf had split — reflected on how she wishes she “had a partner” to learn on and feeling overwhelmed.

“Y’all, I love my kids like nobody’s business and if you follow me you know that. But holy f’ing balls I am overwhelmed as hell,” the mother of three wrote on Instagram Saturday, alongside a shot of daughter Aspen, 4, and twin sons Hart and Hayes, 2, wearing matching Christmas pajamas.

“Today I lost my voice screaming at my kids for, well, for being kids. I had to check myself before I wrecked myself,” she continued. “I packed an overnight bag for them and dropped them off with my (angel!) parents. I drove home crying the whole way partly because I feel like a horrible mom, partly because I have so much to do and I’m overwhelmed beyond belief.”

King, who has a new home in St. Louis, went on to share that moving has taken a toll on her as well. “I’m so sad to be leaving the home I picked out and built with hopes for the family that never really was,” she shared, noting that she’s also “exhausted from not sleeping.”

After dropping her kids off, King said she went back home and got some rest before deciding to open up about her feelings.

“Now I’m sharing this with you as I cry again - and I’m feeling sorry for myself bc I wish I had a partner on whose shoulder I could cry,” she continued. “Things are gonna be fine but today was heavy. Change is hard. I’m strong, I’ll persist. But I need a minute to feel the feels.”

King’s post came less than a week after she announced her split from Schauf, a businessman from Park City, Utah.

"As I close the door on my relationship with Christian I am quite literally opening the door to our new family home," she wrote on Instagram, referring to the other major change going on in her life.

In her blog, King added that she "learned how to heal" after her split from estranged husband Jim Edmonds, whom she is in the process of divorcing, and that her relationship with Schauf "reawakened" her "dormant adventurous spirit” and allowed her to remember “what it felt like to love myself and be loved."