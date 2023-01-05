Meghan King Vows to Try Different Kinds of Relationships in 2023: 'I Will Explore My Sexuality If I Want To'

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum plans to "honor platonic and non-traditional relationships" this year after her marriage to Cuffe Owens was annulled in July

Published on January 5, 2023 05:40 PM
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 02: Meghan King attends The 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards on April 02, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Steven Simione/FilmMagic)
Meghan King. Photo: Steven Simione/FilmMagic

Meghan King is opening up about her relationship goals for 2023.

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 38, vowed to be "present" in her relationships after her marriage to Cuffe Owens was annulled in July.

"I will explore my sexuality if I want to," she wrote in a blog post. "And I will honor platonic and non-traditional relationships in ways Western society has done the disservice of making us believe are unimportant."

The former reality star declared 2023 will be "the year of the Meghan."

"I've been great at distracting myself with events and trips but this year I'm focusing on ME," she shared. "Being a mom, loving my home, paying attention to my health, writing, reading, planning retreats, and writing my book."

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Meghan King Edmonds attends the 28th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party sponsored by IMDb, Neuro Drinks and Walmart on February 09, 2020 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
Mike Coppola/Getty

King revealed that she also plans to change her social media strategy when it comes to her children — daughter Aspen, 6, and twin sons Hayes and Hart, 4, from her previous marriage to Jim Edmonds.

"My children's images were used against me as an intimidation tactic recently," she shared. "The thought of using the images of my innocent children to attempt hurt their mother is… I don't know if there's a word to describe the depth of the disgust that incites inside me."

She continued, "But I am lucky here, I have complete legal control over the use of their images and I'm putting an end to that."

Back in September, King revealed she wanted to keep her own relationships off social media.

"I'm done putting relationships on social media. I don't want to be defined by them," King told Tamron Hall on The Tamron Hall Show. "You Google my name and you see all these relationships, I'm done with that. I think, most of the time when I date, my life intimidates people."

King split from former baseball player and ex-husband Jim Edmonds in October 2019 after five years of marriage, and their divorce was finalized in May 2021. Shortly after, she married Owens in an October 2021 ceremony attended by Owens' uncle President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. The "whirlwind" marriage was annulled in July, and King previously acknowledged that experience made her re-evaluate her approach to sharing her personal life online.

On her Intimate Knowledge podcast in September, King reflected on how her traditional upbringing may have shaped her dating life now.

"It's interesting because the way that I grew up was very traditional — all the way through I went to Catholic school," she said. "But I've hooked up with women... I'm not a lesbian, I must be somewhere on the gay spectrum. I mean we all are, everyone is."

"I have had fun experiences, but I don't look at women and think of them sexually…. But, like, I can be in the moment — but like it's just a moment, it's a passing moment," she added. "I think it's a fun thing or something, it's not I'm interested in this for life, for monogamy. I can't even imagine that with another woman."

But, she noted, "When I'm laying in my bed with my vibrator or something, I'm not thinking of a woman. I'm thinking of a man every time."

