Meghan King Thanks Fans for 'Lifting Me Up' After Cuffe Owens Split: You're 'Good People'

Meghan King is grateful for her supporters, even in hard times.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star posted a thank you note to her Instagram followers on Thursday, days after confirming her split from Cuffe Owens after two months of marriage.

In her note, King, 37, expressed gratitude for the outpouring of kindness sent her way.

"Thank you for all your messages," she began in a text post on her Instagram Story. "Thank you for holding space for me. Thank you for lifting me up. You all are good people and I appreciate you." King ended the note with a red heart emoji.

Meghan King thanks followers for ‘lifting me up’ amid Cuffe Owens split Credit: Meghan King Instagram

The mom of three first acknowledged the split on her Instagram story Monday. "I am rattled. This situation is profoundly devastating," King shared. "This is obviously not what I imagined when I made my vows — and I'm shocked and saddened by the way things turned out."

King and Owens, who is the nephew of President Joe Biden, were married in an intimate ceremony this October. The president and First Lady Jill Biden were in attendance at the nuptials.

So far, Owens hasn't commented on the split.

Recently, King's former RHOC costar Tamra Judge said King is "truly devastated" following the end of her relationship on her Two Ts In a Pod podcast.