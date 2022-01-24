Meghan King and Cuffe Owens wed in October at his childhood home in Pennsylvania, and announced their split two months later

Meghan King Goes on 'Empowering' Solo Ski Trip to Utah After Cuffe Owens Split: 'Here's to Me'

Meghan King is traveling solo!

Last week, the Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 37, opened up about taking a trip to Park City, Utah, by herself after splitting with with husband Cuffe Owens.

Posting a photo of herself posing with a drink inside a hot tub, in which she wore a peach bikini and white snow hat, King shared how the solo trip came to be.

"I love skiing and I wanted to go. But I have my kids so often and none of my friends could meet me here," she explained on Instagram. "So what did I do? I took advantage of my kid-free days and booked a trip to Park City, UT."

Noting that she "skied by myself all day," King said, "It was a little bit awkward riding the lift - over and over - with strangers," though "it was a little bit empowering eating alone with my glass of champagne."

She also explained that "it was a little bit difficult booking my tickets and carrying all my stuff without help and figuring out logistics, and it was a lot a bit the most satisfying masterdate of my life."

And though King specified that she had met up with "another single mama friend" of hers from college one afternoon, she said the adventure itself meant so much.

"And small steps count, because each foot in front of the other allows us to travel miles we never knew could," the mom of three added. "So here's to me. Here's to FREAKING ME. I'm doing it! IM DOING IT!"

King's solo trip to Utah comes shortly after the star split from Owens, 42, in December, after just two months of marriage.

The reality star — who shares daughter Aspen, 5, and 3-year-old twin sons Hart and Hayes with ex-husband Jim Edmonds — confirmed her split from the nephew of President Joe Biden last month.

"I am rattled. This situation is profoundly devastating," King wrote in part in a statement on Instagram.

"This is obviously not what I imagined when I made my vows — and I'm shocked and saddened by the way things turned out," she continued.