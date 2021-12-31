Meghan King and Cuffe Owens wed in October at his childhood home in Pennsylvania before splitting two months later

Meghan King Shares Her New Year's Resolution Following Split from Cuffe Owens: 'Top That'

Meghan King is ending 2021 by focusing on her family.

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 37, posted a photo of her three children in Jensen Beach, Florida, to her Instagram on Thursday with a caption about her New Year's resolution.

"2022 resolution 👆🏼. I'm gonna mom the sh-- outta this year," King wrote. "Top that. Go ahead, whadya got."

The reality star, who split from estranged husband Cuffe Owens earlier this month after just two months of marriage, shares daughter Aspen, 5, and 3-year-old twin sons Hart and Hayes with her ex-husband Jim Edmonds.

King confirmed her split from Owens, 42, on Monday. "I am rattled. This situation is profoundly devastating," King wrote in part of her statement.

"This is obviously not what I imagined when I made my vows — and I'm shocked and saddened by the way things turned out," she continued, in reference to her recent nuptials with President Joe Biden's nephew.

In October, the couple — who initially connected via a dating app — tied the knot in a surprise ceremony held at Owens' childhood home in Pennsylvania. Guests at the private ceremony included Owens' uncle Joe and his wife, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden.

"Our wedding was about two things for us. Our love for and commitment to each other, and our family — each of our families, and the new very large and very tight family that we were bonding together by getting married," King told Brides at the time. "That's it."

The pair previously celebrated their first Halloween together.