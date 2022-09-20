Meghan King Is 'Done' with Public Relationships, Opens Up About Falling 'Somewhere on the Gay Spectrum'

"You Google my name and you see all these relationships, I'm done with that," said the former Real Housewives of Orange County star

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

Published on September 20, 2022 02:21 PM
Meghan King Edmonds
Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Meghan King doesn't want her romantic relationships to shape how people see her.

"I'm done putting relationships on social media. I don't want to be defined by them," King, 37, told Tamron Hall on The Tamron Hall Show Tuesday. "You Google my name and you see all these relationships, I'm done with that. I think, most of the time when I date, my life intimidates people."

King split from former baseball player and ex-husband Jim Edmonds in October 2019 after five years of marriage, and their divorce was finalized in May 2021. Shortly after, she married Cuffe Biden Owens in an October 2021 ceremony attended by Owens' uncle President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. The "whirlwind" marriage was annulled the following July, and King previously acknowledged that experience made her re-evaluate her approach to sharing her personal life online.

When Hall, 52, asked the former Real Housewives of Orange County star whether she is dating now, King affirmed she was — but told Hall she has no interest in kissing and telling... at least not in specifics.

"That's why I'm doing the podcast, to talk about it," teased King. "But no names will be named."

King relaunched her Intimate Knowledge podcast — which debuted in January 2020 but had not released an episode since April 2021 — on Monday. This week's guest was Catfish host Nev Schulman, with whom King discussed dating (and even went on a date years ago).

Meghan King Edmonds attends the 28th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party sponsored by IMDb, Neuro Drinks and Walmart on February 09, 2020 in West Hollywood, California.
Mike Coppola/Getty

During a conversation about open relationships and ethical non-monogamy, King reflected on how her traditional upbringing may have shaped her dating life now.

"It's interesting because the way that I grew up was very traditional — all the way through I went to Catholic school," she told Schulman, 37. "But I've hooked up with women... I'm not a lesbian, I must be somewhere on the gay spectrum. I mean we all are, everyone is."

She continued, "I have had fun experiences, but I don't look at women and think of them sexually…. But, like, I can be in the moment — but like it's just a moment, it's a passing moment. I think it's a fun thing or something, it's not I'm interested in this for life, for monogamy. I can't even imagine that with another woman."

But, she noted, "When I'm laying in my bed with my vibrator or something, I'm not thinking of a woman. I'm thinking of a man every time."

