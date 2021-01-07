Meghan King Says 'COVID Courts' Are Delaying Her Divorce: 'I Am Married as Ever'
The former Bravo star split from husband Jim Edmonds over a year ago
If it was up to Meghan King, she would be a (legally) single woman.
While reflecting on the past year, the Real Housewives of Orange County alum opened up about her split from former professional baseball player Jim Edmonds, noting the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has delayed the exes from finalizing their divorce.
"Back to 2020 goals, looking back mine were pretty lofty. *Insert sarcasm and keep reading.* My main one was to get divorced but here I am married as ever," she wrote in a blog post on Thursday. "Dude, Covid courts won't even let me get divorced. I feel like that pretty much sums up 2020: I can't even accomplish the s-------t thing on my list."
King, 36, and Edmonds, 50, wed in 2014 after dating for a year and a half and went on to star on RHOC together. They share daughter Aspen, 4, and twin sons Hart and Hayes, 2.
In June 2019, sexual text messages between Edmonds and another woman surfaced. Though he and King weathered the scandal and stayed together, they split several months later, in October, when Edmonds filed for divorce amid rumors that he had an affair with their former nanny, Carly Wilson. (Both Edmonds and Wilson have denied having a sexual relationship.)
Since their split, King and Edmonds have butted heads over the terms of their divorce, including issues surrounding child support and their prenuptial agreement.
King, who briefly dated businessman Christian Schauf, has been open about her struggles adjusting to being a single parent, admitting that at times she wishes she "had a partner" to learn on.
"I'm feeling sorry for myself [because] I wish I had a partner on whose shoulder I could cry," she wrote on Instagram last month after a particularly hard day. "Things are gonna be fine but today was heavy. Change is hard. I'm strong, I'll persist. But I need a minute to feel the feels."
RELATED: Jim Edmonds Posts Birthday Tribute to His Girlfriend Kortnie O'Connor — 'You Are My Favorite'
Over the holidays, King shared a photo of herself celebrating Christmas a day late with her kids, explaining how the split impacted her plans.
"I hate being divorced and I hate splitting holidays so I decided I’m not going to let my pain define my holidays, in fact I'm giving to REDEFINE my holidays," she captioned the post. "And just like that I declare today Christmas Eve!"