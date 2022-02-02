While guest co-hosting the Two Ts in a Pod podcast with Tamra Judge on Tuesday, Meghan King opened up about her dating life a little over a month after splitting from Cuffe Owens

Meghan King Reveals She's 'Going on Dates' Following Split from Cuffe Owens: 'Time to Move On'

Meghan King isn't afraid to get back out on the dating scene!

While filling in as a guest co-host for Teddi Mellencamp on the Two Ts in a Pod podcast with Tamra Judge on Tuesday, the former reality star, 37, got candid about her dating life with her Real Housewives of Orange County costar a little over one month after her split from husband Cuffe Biden Owens, who is Joe Biden's nephew.

"I'm going on dates and stuff," King told the CUT Fitness owner when asked about her love life. "I was married, but it was such a whirlwind, and from start to finish with him was only three months, which was just stupid of me to marry him, but I did. It doesn't feel like a marriage, it feels like a three-month dating relationship that was an abrupt start and an abrupt end."

"I'm talking to my therapist about it, and she's like, 'Meg, you're fine. It seems like it should be serious because you put the title 'marriage' on it, but it wasn't,' " she continued.

"I learned a lesson, and it's time to move on," King added. "I think about it as a memory, and I'm sad it didn't work out, I had hopes for it ... but it's fine. It literally feels like a nostalgic memory."

King and Owens, 42, made headlines with their whirlwind relationship toward the end of 2021. The couple wed in an intimate, private ceremony — attended by President Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden — in October. The pair had dated for less than a month before tying the knot.

In late December, King confirmed her split from Owens in a series of Instagram Stories just two months after they exchanged vows.

"I am rattled. This situation is profoundly devastating," the Bravo alum wrote in part. "This is obviously not what I imagined when I made my vows — and I'm shocked and saddened by the way things turned out."