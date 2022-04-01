The former couple wed in October after three weeks of dating, then split after two months of marriage

Meghan King Reveals She Is Getting an Annulment Following Whirlwind Marriage to Cuffe Owens

Meghan King's whirlwind marriage to Cuffe Owens is set to be annulled.

During an appearance on Jeff Lewis' SiriusXM Radio Show, the former Real Housewives of Orange County star, 37, got candid about her headline-making love life revealing she is seeking an annulment.

After going through the ins and outs of her previous marriages with Brad McDill and Jim Edmonds, the former reality star casually mentioned that "this last one is going to be annulled."

"He said all the right things and the families were a good fit and he seemed to grow up similarly to me," King explained, saying the couple's short-lived relationship "was almost like an arranged marriage."

"I think that I was so ready for a partner … I have three little kids that I have all the time pretty much, so I just really want some help and I want a partnership," King said later on in the clip of why she tied the knot with Owens so soon.

King and Owens first went public with their relationship in September, when the Intimate Knowledge podcast host posted photos of the pair together on Instagram and called Owens "my man" in the caption.

They wed a few weeks later in an intimate ceremony at Owens' childhood home in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania, which was attended by President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden. (Owens is the president's nephew.)

King confirmed the couple's split two months after they tied the knot in a series of Instagram Stories.