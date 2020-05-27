This is the first relationship Meghan King has been in since her split from ex-husband Jim Edmonds

Meghan King Opens Up About New Boyfriend: ‘Looking Forward to Seeing Where Life Takes Us’

Meghan King and her boyfriend Christian Schauf are looking forward to making more memories together.

In this week's issue of PEOPLE, the new pair cuddle up for an exclusive photo, their first pic since their relationship went public. Just last week, PEOPLE confirmed that the Real Housewives of Orange County alumna, 35, has been dating businessman Schauf, 39, since March.

It's the first romance King has had since her split from ex-husband Jim Edmonds, with whom she shares three kids: 1-year-old twin boys Hart and Hayes and 3-year-old daughter Aspen.

Asked about her new beau, King tells PEOPLE, "Like any new relationship, we are looking forward to creating new experiences together and seeing where life takes us."

Over the weekend, the two soaked up their time together in Park City, Utah, where Schauf — an adventurous outdoorsman — lives and runs Uncharted Supply, an emergency survival kit company he co-founded.

"Memorial Day Weekend plans include: becoming a mountain woman ... brb," King joked on Instagram, captioning a scenic shot of herself hiking up a mountain.

A source previously told PEOPLE that King and Schauf's relationship is still in its early stages. "Things are still pretty new, but it's going very well so far," the source said.

Another insider said the two had "instant chemistry" and "a lot in common."

"She just got out of a long relationship and has a lot on her plate," the insider said. "This has been a great break from that stress for her. It's nice to see her so happy and wish someone who appreciates her the way she should be."

The duo met through a mutual friend and have been in constant contact since.

Though Schauf is in Utah, he often travels back and forth to Los Angeles, where King has been staying with her three kids while Hart participates in speech therapy, physical therapy and occupational therapy to help treat his PVL (a brain injury and Cerebral Palsy precursor that affects his motor skills, proprioception and his language).

And aside from their mutual appreciation for the outdoors, they both have another big thing in common: podcasting. Schauf, hosts a podcast called Life Uncharted, while King co-hosts Intimate Knowledge — a podcast about sex, relationships and everything in between alongside former Dancing with the Stars host Brooke Burke as well as Lila Darville.

Meanwhile, King isn't the only one in a new relationship. Edmonds is dating realtor Kortnie O’Connor, who King previously identified as a friend who once had a threesome with her and the former MLB star.

King and Edmonds married in 2014 after dating for a year and a half and went on to star on RHOC together.

Since then, King has been open about the "mind-numbing despair" she's experienced after the breakup, writing on her blog in March that there have been times when she was "barely hanging on by a thread."

Still, she said she's learned to be grateful for the things she's endured, especially because learning how to mentally cope with tough situations has let her become healthier emotionally and physically. And she stressed that she's chosen to not "carry anger" anymore — though, at times, it can be a difficult mantra to follow.