Meghan King Opens Up About 'Feeling Inadequate' While Using Social Media: It 'Can Be So Insidious'

Meghan King is reflecting on her relationship with social media.

On Tuesday, the former Real Housewives of Orange County star, 38, candidly opened up to her Instagram followers about the impact social media platforms have had on her life. Alongside a selfie of herself sitting in the car, King revealed that she has "been in a funk lately."

"It's a weird funk, I'm not depressed or worried or anything, I'm in a healthy romantic relationship, I'm loving being a mom more than ever, and things with work seem to be falling into place," she explained in the caption. "My funk has to do with my shifting role in the game of life, I'm so public all the time but lately I've been wondering if this is the route I want for my children?"

"Social media can be so insidious and I find myself feeling inadequate when I look at it too long," King continued.

Providing an instance of a particular incident, King wrote, "My mom recently asked, 'Megh, would you like a keepsake box for your kids for Christmas?' To which I responded something to the effect of 'Damnit I don't have keepsakes like good Moms bc I'm so distracted trying to run everything alone!' (Sorry mom) but woah, seriously, when did I become so salty and self-righteous when it comes to keeping up with the Joneses?"

"I feel defensive even when it's unnecessary and I knew I needed to look within. That's it. I don't have answers yet, the funk continues," she added.

This isn't the first time the reality star has expressed her concerns about social media use. During her appearance on Tamron Hall in September, King announced that she will no longer share her romance on the platforms.

"I'm done putting relationships on social media. I don't want to be defined by them," King told host Tamron Hall. "You Google my name and you see all these relationships, I'm done with that. I think, most of the time when I date, my life intimidates people."

King split from former baseball player and ex-husband Jim Edmonds in October 2019 after five years of marriage, and their divorce was finalized in May 2021.

Shortly after, she married Cuffe Biden Owens in an October 2021 ceremony attended by Owens' uncle President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. The "whirlwind" marriage was annulled the following July, and King previously acknowledged that the experience made her re-evaluate her approach to sharing her personal life online.

When Hall, 52, asked King whether she is dating now, King affirmed at the time that she was — but told Hall she has no interest in kissing and telling... at least not in specifics.

"That's why I'm doing the podcast, to talk about it," teased King. "But no names will be named."

King relaunched her Intimate Knowledge podcast — which debuted in January 2020 but had not released an episode since April 2021 — in September.

On the latest episode of her own podcast last week, King updated her listeners about her new longtime friend-turned-boyfriend, who she referred to as "Kenny." She previously said that all names and locations on the podcast are made up for privacy reasons.

"I've kept you all up to date on my relationship with Kenny, which is now shockingly, been an entire month," the reality star said. "And that's really long for me. That's like a year in Meg years as far as relationships go because it takes me no time at all to get into them and I'm very quick in getting out of them. So a month is like a long time."