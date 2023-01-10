Meghan King Reveals New Boyfriend Cheated on Her as She Details Recent 'Hookup' with Another Woman

Meghan King is no longer dating her mystery beau — but she's ready to continue exploring all dating has to offer.

The former Real Housewives of Orange County star, 38, opened up about what caused the end of her recent relationship, giving the full low-down on the latest episode of her Intimate Knowledge podcast.

"I gotta give you guys an update on Kenny. The Kenny update," she began. "So the last time I left, we were talking about how Kenny and I were long-lost friends who reconnected as lovers, and things were going great. We knew each other so well. We knew each other's friends. He knew my ex-husband and my children. It was just an easy mix to be with Kenny. And that's his fake name, by the way."

King went on to explain how they attended Jingle Ball together last year and hoped to make their debut as a couple at the event. But she's now grateful that the plan didn't "turn out" as they originally hoped.

"Thank f---ing God for that, because that asshole played me like a f---ing fiddle and I'm not happy about it," she continued. "I get all these messages on Instagram, right? These random people are messaging me — these nothing accounts, made-up accounts. And they're like, 'Oh, he had a girlfriend the whole time,' and blah, blah, blah. I'm thinking, 'Okay, this is just a bunch of trolls.' And I'm thinking, 'How can he have a girlfriend? This is not even true.' So I just go along my merry way."

King added: "Well, I end up breaking up with Kenny. When we were in L.A. after Jingle Ball, I just had this realization that this wasn't going to work between us."

Roughly two weeks later, King received several messages about her ex-boyfriend having a girlfriend. She didn't believe it until the unnamed girl — "who is not fake," notes King — reached out to her.

"It seems legit. She tells me this story, the dates that they have sex, which was after he left my family's Thanksgiving and goes back to where he lived and had sex with his girlfriend. Quote, unquote girlfriend," she said. "I give her my number and she calls me. We talk on the phone for an hour. This woman is devastated. I think what happened is Kenny was dating this woman and he was probably thinking, 'Oh, she's fine or whatever.' Like, 'Keep her around,' if he gets bored or something. Then I come and I swoop in and I'm like, 'Hey! It's me! Like, let's do this. We're friends,' and then we turned it into more than friends. I think that he saw stars and he was like, 'Oh, she is connected. She does fun things.'"

"And look, I'm patting myself on the back right now, because not that I think I'm anything special, believe me. But I think that he thought I was special, that's what I'm trying to illustrate here. And I think he dropped her like a hot potato because something better came along. Some new shiny thing came along, and he was not going to let that pass him by," she continued. "However, what if it didn't work out? Because I date a lot of men and it's in the press. And he was probably thinking, 'Well, I'm going to string this chick along too.' So he was playing both of us like a freaking fiddle."

Though King noted how there were "signs looking back," she didn't like him enough "to care to look at these signs."

After the breakup, the reality star said she chose to have "fun" going forward. She ended up meeting a "beautiful" woman on a dating app, and the pair "hit it off." They even spent multiple days together at The Yale Club in New York City.

"We go to this party and we decide to stay together for three nights," she said. "It was so funny because we stayed at The Yale Club. The Yale Club is like the most uppity, white male [place]. So, here I am, I'm having my first woman, female experience at The Yale Club in New York City. So I go in, the irony here is palpable. I can just feel it coursing through my veins."

Added King, "The first night, the woman and I hook up at The Yale Club. So, we're hooking up and we hook up in the bed."

King clarified that she doesn't identify as bisexual nor has she had an experience of this caliber with a woman outside of a threesome setting. But afterward, she wondered to herself: "Oh, my God. How do I act in public? Do I have a crush on her? Don't I? I hooked up with her last night, but I don't really know."

Even though she appreciated how "nurturing" her date was and thought about what a future would look like with another woman, King later told the lady she still is very interested in men and "certainly cannot be in a monogamous relationship with a woman ever." The woman was fortunately understanding of her stance.

Now, King said she has "zero desire" to hook up with a woman again or have another threesome.

King was notably married to Jim Edmonds from 2014 to 2019. She was then married to Cuffe Owens for two months before announcing their split, and their marriage was later annulled in July 2022.

Since ending her marriage to Cuffe, King has been very open about discussing her dating life. In November, she confirmed she had been dating her longtime friend-turned-boyfriend, who she referred to as "Kenny," for a month.

"That's really long for me. That's like a year in Meg years as far as relationships go because it takes me no time at all to get into them and I'm very quick in getting out of them. So a month is like a long time," King admitted to her listeners.

She recently expressed interest in wanting to "explore" her sexuality, saying that she "will honor platonic and non-traditional relationships in ways Western society has done the disservice of making us believe are unimportant."

Clarifying her point on this week's podcast, King said she was actually talking about "living authentically."

"That's what I want to promote here and also that I don't have to be defined as lesbian or a bisexual or straight," she continued. "I do identify as straight and I continue to identify as straight, and I'm looking for a male partner to spend my life with. Like, I do want that traditional monogamous relationship, ultimately."