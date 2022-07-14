On a recent podcast episode, Meghan King claimed she "didn't ever want to get married again" prior to tying the knot with Cuffe Biden Owens

Meghan King Says She 'Learned Some Big Lessons' as Marriage to Cuffe Owens Is Officially Annulled

Meghan King is officially putting her marriage to Cuffe Biden Owens behind her.

On the newest episode of Caroline Stanbury's podcast, Divorced Not Dead, the Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 37, opened up about the official annulment of her marriage to Owens, 43.

"I was very confused by the whole [relationship], but I'm just glad that it was short and sweet and it's done and it's annulled," King said on the podcast. "The end. I put it behind me."

King claimed the marriage itself was Cuffe's idea, saying she "didn't ever want to get married again, but it was important to him."

"We rushed into it... Like I said earlier, I'm a lover and I want everybody to be happy," she said. "I learned some big lessons from that mistake. I'm sure he did as well."

King also confessed that while she is still interested in dating, she is more wary now.

"I have a whole lot of love to give, and these bad relationships that I've been in haven't knocked me down," she explained. "And that's just who I am, I feel like I'm resilient. I want to give my whole heart, but I think I'm a little bit more guarded than I was in the past."

Owens and King met on a dating app, she told Brides in an interview. After texting back and forth and one long phone call, the pair were off to the races.

"Within a week, we were back on the East Coast, meeting his family, and starting to plan our future together," said King, who went public with their romance on Instagram a week before the wedding.

The pair tied the knot in October 2021 in a small family wedding at Owens' parents' home in Pennsylvania. President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, the groom's uncle and aunt, were among the guests who attended the ceremony.

After about two and a half months of marriage, King confirmed she and Owens — a Los Angeles-based attorney and the son of the president's sister and close advisor, Valerie Owens, and her husband, Jack — were going their separate ways.

"I am rattled. This situation is profoundly devastating. This is obviously not what I imagined when I made my vows — and I'm shocked and saddened by the way things turned out," she said in a statement on Instagram at the time.

In March, King revealed that she was seeking an annulment for her marriage to Owens during an appearance on Jeff Lewis' SiriusXM Radio Show.

"He said all the right things and the families were a good fit and he seemed to grow up similarly to me," she explained, saying their relationship "was almost like an arranged marriage."

"I think that I was so ready for a partner … I have three little kids that I have all the time pretty much, so I just really want some help and I want a partnership," she added.

Since their split, King has confirmed that she's back to dating.

"I'm going on dates and stuff," she said while filling in as a co-host on the Two Ts in a Pod podcast. "I was married, but it was such a whirlwind, and from start to finish with him was only three months, which was just stupid of me to marry him, but I did. It doesn't feel like a marriage, it feels like a three-month dating relationship that was an abrupt start and an abrupt end."

A source close to the Real Housewives of Orange County alum also recently told PEOPLE that King "really has moved on" from her short-lived romance.

"She's happy and in a good place. She doesn't talk about him or what happened at all," the source said. "Meghan wanted the fairy tale with Cuffe. She thought she had it. ... She felt he couldn't show up the way she thought he could."