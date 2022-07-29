King shared that she has deleted social media content about her time with ex Cuffe Biden Owens "because it was embarrassing"

RHOC's Meghan King Learned Not to Post About Her Relationships Online After 'Whirlwind Marriage and Annulment'

Meghan King Edmonds attends the 28th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party sponsored by IMDb, Neuro Drinks and Walmart on February 09, 2020 in West Hollywood, California.

Meghan King Edmonds attends the 28th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party sponsored by IMDb, Neuro Drinks and Walmart on February 09, 2020 in West Hollywood, California.

Meghan King is setting a boundary when it comes to social media and dating.

The 37-year-old former Real Housewives of Orange County star said she plans to keep details of her dating life private from now on by no longer posting about her relationships on Instagram.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"After my whirlwind marriage and annulment," said King, "I told myself, 'I'm done putting people in the public eye, putting people on my Instagram. I'm done with that.' "

Meghan King, Cuffe Biden Owens Meghan King and Cuffe Biden Owens | Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty; Patrick McMullan via Getty

The Bravo alum was previously married to Cuffe Biden Owens, the nephew of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. The two first met on a dating app and tied to the knot in October 2021, making their romance official on Instagram a week before the wedding.

Mellencamp, 41, admitted on the podcast to "digging, trying to figure out" where on Instagram King posted about her and Owens, but King revealed that she deleted the content "because it was embarrassing."

King's remarks about the situation come after Mellencamp asked about the former reality star's new relationship with businessman Trevor Colhoun, whom she has reportedly been seeing since April, according to Page Six.

"This [relationship] hasn't been all over the social media," Mellencamp said, to which King replied, "It's so annoying, Teddi, because it's like why do people care so much about my dating life all the time?"

"Because it's so juicy!" Mellencamp joked.

Meghan King Edmonds and Jim Edmonds Credit: Meghan King Edmonds/Instagram

The podcasters also poked fun at the wedding invitation the RHOBH star received in her DMs for King's second ex-husband, baseball player Jim Edmonds and his new fiancée.

"I'm sorry, this is very cringe, and I just — I have to say it: 'Ladies, be inspired by your favorite Bond girl. Gentlemen, black tie or white coat like James,' " Mellencamp read off the invite.

The women went back and forth about how the invite was circulated before King commented on the idea that "everybody's got their different styles," when it came to the nature of sending the save-the-dates.

Mellencamp also asked King, "How is all that going? Do you still talk to your stepkids or anything like that? Or is it just [a] clean break?"

"No, I don't talk to the stepkids," King said. "It's not that I don't talk to them. It's just, you know, just kinda faded away."

"And then the younger ones, you know, they're young now. They're teenagers, as far as Jim goes, no we don't talk," she added.

Mellencamp interrupted to clarify how exactly King communicated with her ex-husband, which is through a co-parenting app, explained King.

"What advice would you give anyone that's trying to be in a co-parent situation?" Mellencamp asked.

"I don't know. My co-parenting situation is non-existent, so I would probably — like, I don't even know. I'm the one that needs the advice," King admitted.

"Do you think he's a narcissist?" Mellencamp quickly followed up with.

King responded, "I mean, I think that, like, you can Google very quickly and give it about five minutes of my relationship, and anyone can kinda make that decision for themselves."

"So yes," Mellencamp laughed at King's answer.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.