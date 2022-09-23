Meghan King and Jim Edmonds' Relationship Timeline

Meghan King and Jim Edmonds went through plenty of ups and downs over the course of their five-year marriage — much of which was documented on Bravo's The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Even before they joined the reality TV show, King and Edmonds were accustomed to putting their relationship in the spotlight. While King worked in medical sales prior to meeting her future husband, Edmonds — who is 14 years older than King — was known for his professional baseball career, having won the World Series with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2006.

The pair first started dating in 2013, and after Edmonds proposed, King headed to Kleinfeld Bridal in New York City to pick out her dress — an event that was captured for the Say Yes to the Dress cameras.

Not long after they got married in October 2014, King was cast on The Real Housewives of Orange County for season 10, and the pair's highlights and struggles were filmed for the next three seasons of the Bravo series.

After King departed RHOC in 2018, Edmonds was accused of being unfaithful to his wife multiple times. The couple eventually split up for good in November 2019, and later finalized their divorce in May 2021.

From becoming Bravo stars to their eventual divorce, here's everything to know about Meghan King and Jim Edmonds' relationship.

April 2013: Meghan King and Jim Edmonds start dating

King and Edmonds had both been married before they got together. King was previously married to Brad McDill, whom she legally separated from in October 2011, while Edmonds had already been married twice: to the late Lee Ann Horton, with whom he had two daughters, and to Allison Jayne Raski, with whom he shares a son and daughter.

In an interview with Page Six, King shared that she first met Edmonds through another man she was dating following her divorce. After they split up, Edmonds asked her out.

"He was waiting in the wings," she said. "He said he had to wait for an acceptable amount of time to pass before he asked me out on a date, because he didn't want to have bad blood in his group of friends."

April 1, 2014: Meghan King films Say Yes to the Dress

On April 1, 2014, King posted on Instagram that she was filming Say Yes to the Dress at Kleinfeld Bridal. (According to her Instagram, she and Edmonds got engaged sometime before March 2014). King's Say Yes to the Dress episode aired on Oct. 24, 2014 — the day of her and Edmonds' wedding.

October 24, 2014: Meghan King and Jim Edmonds get married

A year and a half after they started dating, King and Edmonds married on Oct. 24, 2014. While King had said the pair were tying the knot in Bora Bora on Say Yes to the Dress, they ended up getting married in St. Louis, where King is from and where Edmonds played baseball for much of his career.

June 8, 2015: Meghan King joins The Real Housewives of Orange County

King's first episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County aired in June 2015. In her introduction to the series, King explained that she and Edmonds moved to Orange County to be near his two oldest daughters' mother, who was sick. (Horton died of cancer in July 2015.)

She also discussed the beginning her relationship with Edmonds on the show, saying, "I promised myself that I would never marry a man with children — Jimmy has four kids. I would never marry a man who was more than 11 years older than me — he's 14 years older than me. And I would never marry a professional athlete. I broke all of my rules, because Jim Edmonds asked me on a date."

October 24, 2015: Meghan King and Jim Edmonds celebrate their first wedding anniversary

King and Edmonds celebrated their first anniversary by going out to dinner in St. Louis. King also posted a since-deleted photo from the couple's wedding on Instagram.

"Happy 1 year anniversary to my love," she wrote. "I can't believe how quickly this date snuck up on us! You are my best friend and I couldn't have been luckier to find you."

June 20, 2016: Meghan King and Jim Edmonds announce they're expecting first their child

After documenting their IVF process on RHOC, King revealed to PEOPLE in June 2016 that she and Edmonds were expecting their first child together.

"I'm so over the moon, I couldn't believe it the first time I peed on a stick and I saw that little line kind of get a little darker," she said. "I've always dreamed of this, but it's still such a miracle. I can't even describe the feeling."

November 24, 2016: Meghan King and Jim Edmonds welcome their daughter

King and Edmonds welcomed their daughter, Aspen King Edmonds, on Thanksgiving Day in 2016. She announced the news in early December.

"Our perfect Aspen King Edmonds made her grand entrance on Thanksgiving Day, November 24, 2016, 6lbs 11oz," King wrote on Instagram. "From the hours leading up to the birth I had the most incredible husband, he didn't leave my side … I am so proud and impressed of the team we made to welcome Aspen, our bond is more unshakable than I ever imagined."

December 21, 2017: Meghan King and Jim Edmonds announce they're expecting twins

About a year after welcoming their daughter, Edmonds and King shared that they were expecting twin sons. Alongside a photo of herself, Edmonds, Aspen and their dog, Girly Girl, King wrote, "We're having TWINS! Oh boy oh boy! 💙💙#doubletrouble #threeundertwo."

January 23, 2018: Meghan King leaves RHOC

King announced that she was leaving RHOC after three seasons in January 2018. In a post on her blog, she shared that she decided to leave to spend more time with her family and focus on her pregnancy.

"I knew that I was going to have a long pregnancy growing the twins and it would be next to impossible to film," she wrote. "I could do it, but did I really want to? Twin pregnancies must be treated more delicately than a singleton pregnancy and are high-risk by default, so I also wanted to have a peaceful pregnancy with positive influences. Consistent positive influences are harder to find on RHOC!"

Edmonds applauded his wife's choice in a supportive Instagram post.

"Let's try this again. I am so PROUD of my wife," he captioned a selfie of King. "This beautiful woman is charging through life on her own terms."

June 5, 2018: Meghan King and Jim Edmonds welcome their sons

Edmonds and King welcomed their twin sons, Hayes and Hart Edmonds, on June 5, 2018.

"Announcing our perfect, beautiful, and healthy twin baby boys!" King wrote on Instagram. "They arrived at 10:48pm and 11:32pm on June 5 weighing 6lbs 15oz (20") and 6lbs 0oz (19.25"). Everyone is doing well."

Edmonds shared the same photo of the twins taken shortly after their birth and wrote in the caption, "Everyone is doing well. My wife was a rockstar once again and delivered both babies with no medication. #onetoughlady."

October 24, 2018: Meghan King and Jim Edmonds celebrate four years of marriage

In 2018, Edmonds and King celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary.

"Happy fourth anniversary to my husband who supports me in everything I do (especially now with my insane schedule of all my new projects), loves me so deeply, and provides for our family and me," King wrote on Instagram. "We've been through more in four years of marriage than most do in 20 and it's only made us stronger. Here's to my better half, I love you."

June 14, 2019: Jim Edmonds is accused of having an affair

In June 2019, a source claimed to AllAboutTheTea that Edmonds cheated on both his second wife and King with the same woman. In a statement to Us Weekly, Edmonds said that he had an "inappropriate conversation" with the woman, but had no physical interaction with her.

"Regrettably, I had a lapse in judgment. I engaged in an inappropriate conversation with this person," Edmonds said. "At no time was there any type of relationship or physical contact. Absolutely none. This is someone trying to profit from my name. I am aware she has done this to others in the past." He continued, "Clearly, I made a very poor decision to expose myself and my family to this type of person. For this, I am truly sorry and sought forgiveness from my wife."

The source accused Edmonds of having an affair with a "baseball madame" while King was pregnant with their twin sons.

June 14, 2019: Meghan King speaks out about the situation

Later that same day, King spoke out about the situation in a post on her blog titled "I'm Sad."

King shared that Edmonds sent "lewd photos" to another woman, but didn't have physical interaction.

"Do I believe him? I don't know," she wrote. "Because I don't trust him anymore. Physical or not, he still had an affair and he admits this to me."

She continued, "I'm a simple girl. I wanted a solid marriage. I'm as loyal as they come and I wanted the vows we made when we exchanged our rings to be acted upon. Now my wedding ring symbolizes fraud." She concluded: "Ultimately, I have hope our marriage can recover."

July 5, 2019: Meghan King reveals her and Jim Edmonds' son has "irreversible brain damage"

Amid the affair rumors, King shared that her and Edmonds' then-13-month-old son Hart had been diagnosed with "minor Periventricular Leukomalacia on both sides of his brain," which can be caused by a lack of blood flow to the brain tissue before, during or after birth.

"From the minute he was born I knew something was different with Hart," King wrote on her blog. After receiving the diagnosis, she immediately called Edmonds.

"That night Jimmy and I went out to dinner for the first time in weeks. I explained to Jimmy how we are not somehow compromised or punished for having a child with special needs (whatever that may or may not mean!), we are BLESSED," she wrote.

July 22, 2019: Meghan King confirms she and Jim Edmonds are still together

A month after the cheating allegations first broke, King confirmed in an interview with the Daily Mail that she and Edmonds were still together.

"We're still married, we're still together, we're not separated," the former reality star said. She called Edmonds' relationship with the other woman "a sexting thing" and explained her current status with her husband, "We're in the family home, we're in the same bed. We're not having therapy, we're talking."

October 24, 2019: Meghan King shares that she and Jim Edmonds are in counseling

In October 2019, King said that she and her husband decided to try couples counseling following the sexting scandal.

"We're just still working it day by day," she told The Daily Dish. "I think after such a breach of trust, it's so hard to rebuild from there, especially [with] so many distractions, like our son's health problems and two other little babies, as well. And so to focus on the two of us as a couple, is really hard."

King gave the interview on the day of her and Edmonds' anniversary. "Today's actually our five-year anniversary — and so we, he's inside at Goodwill [and] we're like, looking for Halloween costumes — and then we're going to counseling," she said. "I think that's almost a date for us because we have to talk about us; we have to communicate about things that don't involve [other topics]."

October 28, 2019: Jim Edmonds is accused of cheating on Meghan King with their nanny

A few days after King revealed that she and Edmonds were working things out in counseling, rumors surfaced that the former MLB player had cheated on his wife with their nanny. Amid reports that Edmonds had filed for divorce, he spoke out on Instagram to deny that he had been unfaithful.

"It's one thing to be accused of something. It's another thing to be so negligent and so careless, and ruin the lives of innocent young people," he wrote in part. "I did not sleep with our nanny. She's not just a nanny, she is someone that we brought into our house and promised to protect and look after while she was in our home. We have been treating and raising this young girl like she is our own child!"

The pair's nanny, Carly Wilson, also denied that she had been sexually involved with Edmonds.

October 29, 2019: Meghan King speaks out about Edmonds' alleged infidelity

Once again, King took to her blog to share her side of the story. "What I will say is that, in the wake of the sexting situation, my husband was drinking and partying with much younger women, including several of our babysitters, and I found this galavanting inappropriate, immature and downright odd," she wrote.

King added that she initially wrote off the outings because Edmonds' adult daughter was also there, but "given his previous indiscretions, I was uncomfortable. Even more so when he started lying about where he was going or who he was going with — and deleting entire text conversations on his phone with several of these young women."

She added, "To be clear, I don't know if Jim slept with our babysitter or whether they were just being exceedingly inappropriate by hanging out socially without either of them telling me (and Jim expressly lying to me about it)."

King also wrote that her marriage was ending. "I love my husband and I'm devastated that our marriage is being broken up in the ugliest and messiest way … My step kids, Landon and Sutton, have lost a stepmother whom they love and will have to endure another divorce and broken home in their short lifetime."

October 30, 2019: Jim Edmonds vows to "make it right" with Meghan King after cheating allegations

In a statement to PEOPLE, Edmonds publicly addressed his relationship drama with King, and alluded to the rumors of his affair with the nanny.

"The last couple years have been rough on my wife and me for many reasons," he said. "Marriage is difficult but add three small children under three, two adolescent children, two adult children, building a house and two busy, hard-working spouses and the stress of living our lives in the public eye. At times we are exhausted and feel our life has become one of distrust, kids, work, house, sleep and repeat."

Edmonds continued, "After having a few days to digest the situation, I realize that something that occurred in a split second spiraled out of control with no way to stop it. We were both separately surprised to find out that the media had received details of our private situation without our knowledge."

He concluded by saying he wanted to "get back to the private life we used to live" and added, "I love my family and will make it right again."

November 8, 2019: Jim Edmonds moves into the home he was building with Meghan King alone

Despite Edmonds' vow to make his relationship with King work, he appeared to be living separately from his wife in early November 2019. The former MLB player documented his day moving into the couple's unfinished new home on Instagram without King.

January 2020: Meghan King says Jim Edmonds is dating a woman they had a threesome with

King opened up about Edmonds' new girlfriend Kortnie O'Connor during an episode of her podcast Intimate Knowledge.

"I found out yesterday that my ex is allegedly having an affair, or seeing somebody," she said. "Okay, well fine right? We're separated."

King then alleged that she and Edmonds had previously had a threesome with O'Connor when they were newlyweds. "I felt very comfortable with her, it just felt like 'Okay if I'm going do this, this can be with who and I'm comfortable with that,' " she explained, adding that while it was a "one-time thing," she and Edmonds occasionally ran into O'Connor over the years.

"On another couple occasions, Jim and I saw her together and we were very friendly and small-talked, but he wasn't," she recalled. "It was just me. There was just something weird between them and there was something where they almost acted like I was the one who was out of something."

Edmonds later denied that he and King had a threesome with O'Connor during an appearance on SiriusXM's Radio Andy in September 2020.

"That was all false. That was a joke. I don't even know how she comes up with this stuff," he told host Andy Cohen.

May 2020: Meghan King and Jim Edmonds exchange words over child support

In response to one of her Instagram followers, King commented on the child support she receives from Edmonds. "Girl I have a career thank you very much! That child support is not buying me gold and baubles — it barely pays for groceries for my tribe!" she wrote.

Edmonds's rep then responded in a statement to PEOPLE, "We're not going to give numbers because it's no one's business, but if what Jim is giving to Meghan each month for child support doesn't cover her groceries, she must be getting her eggs from Fabergé."

July 2020: Meghan King drops "Edmonds" from her Instagram handle

King took another step in her split from Edmonds in July 2020 when she changed her Instagram handle to @meghanking, removing "Edmonds."

May 2021: Meghan King and Jim Edmonds finalize their divorce

King and Edmonds' divorce was finalized in May 2021. In January 2021, King had written on her blog that the COVID-19 pandemic had delayed the proceedings.

"Dude, Covid courts won't even let me get divorced. I feel like that pretty much sums up 2020: I can't even accomplish the s-------t thing on my list."

October 2021: Meghan King marries President Joe Biden's nephew Cuffe Owens

Just weeks after going public with their relationship, King married her boyfriend Cuffe Owens in a "small, family wedding" attended by Owens' uncle, Joe Biden.

Edmonds responded to his ex's wedding news a few days later, telling the Daily Mail that King had called him to give him a heads up.

"She called me to tell me she was getting married. It was the first I heard anything about it. I thought it was a joke — they'd been dating for about four weeks!" he said. "Then I wondered, 'Is she pregnant?' But is it even possible to know that just four weeks after the first date?"

King and Owens later split up after about two and a half months of marriage. Their union was annulled in July 2022.

September 7, 2022: Meghan King is granted a temporary restraining order against Jim Edmonds

King took legal action against her ex following their divorce when she obtained a temporary restraining order against Edmonds.

In court documents obtained by PEOPLE, King alleged she "had to endure frequent and consistent verbal abuse" from Edmonds, claiming that the verbal abuse occurred in person, over text message, through Edmonds' attorney and on the Family Wizard parenting app. This was all "contrary to the terms of the parenting plan regarding conduct towards the other party, especially in the presence of minor children."

King also said she wanted to publicize the matter and claimed that her former spouse "shielded" this situation "by sealed files and private hearings."

Edmonds' rep Steve Honig shared a statement with PEOPLE on his client's behalf.

"This request for an order of protection is completely baseless and furthermore makes an absolute mockery of the pain suffered by the millions of women in this country who are legitimate victims of abuse," the statement read.

September 21, 2022: Meghan King dismisses two orders of protection against Jim Edmonds

A few weeks later, two orders of protection — the one granted against Edmonds and an additional child protective order that was requested but not granted — were dropped by King's attorney. A consent order was also entered into their previously concluded divorce case.

"As I continue to heal I've become enlightened and more aware of what I've been through and how to handle it. Let's just say I'll remain protected and safe with a binding document not accessible to the public," King told PEOPLE.

Edmonds' rep also shared a statement with PEOPLE on his client's behalf following the dismissal.

"Jim is looking forward to putting all this nonsense behind him as he begins his new life with Kortnie and continues to focus on the needs of his children," the statement read, referring to Edmond's now-fiancée Kortnie O'Connor. "There was no threat, which is why Meghan did not need any orders of protection."