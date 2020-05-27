"I’m happy and looking forward to writing my next chapter," Meghan King wrote in the caption

Meghan King Goes Instagram Official with Boyfriend Christian Schauf After Opening Up About Relationship

Meghan King and boyfriend Christian Schauf are finally Instagram official!

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 35, shared a sweet photo with the 39-year-old businessman on Wednesday after confirming her new relationship to PEOPLE.

Posting a cute selfie in which the couple wear coordinating plaid button-down shirts on her Instagram, King wrote in the caption, "I guess if it’s in @people, it must be true... 😉"

She added, "I’ll just say this: I’m happy and looking forward to writing my next chapter 😊."

This is the first romance for King since her split from ex-husband Jim Edmonds, with whom she shares three kids: 1-year-old twin boys Hart and Hayes and 3-year-old daughter Aspen.

When asked about her new beau, King said in this week's issue of PEOPLE, "Like any new relationship, we are looking forward to creating new experiences together and seeing where life takes us."

The mom of three has been dating Schauf — the co-founder and CEO of emergency survival kit company Uncharted Supply — since March, PEOPLE confirmed last week.

A source previously told PEOPLE that King and Schauf's relationship is still in its early stages. "Things are still pretty new, but it's going very well so far," the source said.

Another insider said the two had "instant chemistry" and "a lot in common."

"She just got out of a long relationship and has a lot on her plate," the insider said. "This has been a great break from that stress for her. It's nice to see her so happy and wish someone who appreciates her the way she should be."

The duo met through a mutual friend and have been in constant contact since.

Though Schauf is based out in Utah, he often travels back and forth to Los Angeles, where King has been staying with her three kids while Hart participates in speech therapy, physical therapy and occupational therapy to help treat his PVL (a brain injury and Cerebral Palsy precursor that affects his motor skills, proprioception and his language).

Over the weekend, the couple spent time together in Park City, Utah, and King documented some of their moments on her social media.

"Memorial Day Weekend plans include: becoming a mountain woman ... brb," King joked on Instagram, captioning a scenic shot of herself hiking up a mountain.

She also tagged Schauf in a photo of him baking on her Instagram Stories on Sunday, though his face was cropped out.

King isn't the only one in a new relationship. Her ex Edmonds, 49, is dating realtor Kortnie O’Connor, a woman who may seem familiar to fans. Back in January, King identified O’Connor as a friend who once had a threesome with her and Edmonds.