Meghan King Hoped for a 'Fairy Tale' with Cuffe Owens but 'Felt He Couldn't Show Up' for Her, Says Source

"She really has moved on," a source close to the Real Housewives of Orange County alum tells PEOPLE. "She's happy and in a good place. She doesn't talk about him or what happened at all."

King, 37, wed Owens, 43, in October in a small family wedding at his parents' home in Pennsylvania. President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, the groom's uncle and aunt, attended the ceremony. Owens is a Los Angeles-based attorney and the son of the president's sister and close adviser, Valerie, and her husband, Jack.

"Meghan wanted the fairy tale with Cuffe," the source says. "She thought she had it. ... She felt he couldn't show up the way she thought he could."

King has a daughter, 5-year-old Aspen, and twin sons Hart and Hayes, who'll turn 4 in June, from her previous marriage to Jim Edmonds, who appeared alongside her on Real Housewives. The kids were part of the wedding ceremony in October.

Owens and King met on a dating app, she told Brides in an interview to accompany a wedding-day spread. After texting back and forth and one long phone call, the pair were off to the races.

"Within a week, we were back on the East Coast, meeting his family, and starting to plan our future together," said King, who went public with their romance on Instagram a week before the wedding.

It wasn't long before the newlywed asked her followers to send marriage tips while she and Owens were staycationing at a hotel near her home in St. Louis for their two-month anniversary. "We feel like we've been married for a million years," she said in a post.

King revealed in March that she was seeking an annulment for her marriage to Owens.

"I think that I was so ready for a partner," King explained to Jeff Lewis on his SiriusXM Radio show. "I have three little kids that I have all the time pretty much, so I just really want some help and I want a partnership."

A rep for her did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment this week. Owens did not respond to previous messages. "He's fine, he's great," his mom told PEOPLE in a recent interview about her new memoir, Growing Up Biden.

The King source says now that she had her sights set on a "happy ending" with Owens and that she had been "hopeful" that it would happen.

In fact, she's not giving up on finding her happily ever after.