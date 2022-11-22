Meghan King Gives Update on New Boyfriend as She Reveals She Does Background Checks on All Her Dates

"I am not kidding, I do background checks on every single person I date," the Real Housewives alum revealed on a podcast on Monday

Published on November 22, 2022 08:29 PM
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 02: Meghan King attends The 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards on April 02, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Steven Simione/FilmMagic)
Meghan King. Photo: Steven Simione/FilmMagic

Meghan King is getting candid about her dating life.

The former Real Housewives of Orange County star was a guest on the True Crime Reality podcast — hosted by former Bachelor contestant Caelynn Miller-Keyes — and while discussing how her family was catfished, King revealed she now always checks out the people she dates.

"I am not kidding, I do background checks on every single person I date," King, 38, revealed to Miller-Keyes, 27.

"You do?" Miller-Keys responded. "Smart."

On the latest episode of her own podcast, Intimate Knowledge, King also updated her listeners about her new longtime friend-turned-boyfriend, who she referred to as "Kenny." She previously said that all names and locations on the podcast are made up for privacy reasons.

"I've kept you all up to date on my relationship with Kenny, which is now shockingly, been an entire month," the reality star said.

"And that's really long for me. That's like a year in Meg years as far as relationships go because it takes me no time at all to get into them and I'm very quick in getting out of them. So a month is like a long time," King admitted to her listeners.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Meghan King Edmonds attends the 28th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party sponsored by IMDb, Neuro Drinks and Walmart on February 09, 2020 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
Mike Coppola/Getty

She also shared how the relationship hasn't been all rainbows and butterflies, revealing that she had a minor "freak out" recently.

"I would've broken up with me if I were him," King said, sheepishly. "Even though I was just upset about something, I just really let my inner child come out in a big way."

She continued, "I later apologized but the great thing about dating a friend is he was like, 'Look babe, we're good. It's fine. It's all good.' Very healthy. It's a nice change of pace for me. Everything's fine. Everything's going smoothly."

King split from former baseball player and ex-husband Jim Edmonds in October 2019 after five years of marriage, and their divorce was finalized in May 2021. The former pair share 5-year-old daughter Aspen and 4-year-old twins, Hayes and Hart.

Shortly after, she married Cuffe Biden Owens in an October 2021 ceremony attended by Owens' uncle President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

The "whirlwind" marriage was annulled the following July, and King previously acknowledged that experience made her re-evaluate her approach to sharing her personal life online.

"After my whirlwind marriage and annulment," said King, "I told myself, 'I'm done putting people in the public eye, putting people on my Instagram. I'm done with that.'"

