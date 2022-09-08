Meghan King Gets Temporary Restraining Order Against Ex-Husband Jim Edmonds for Alleged Verbal Abuse

Meghan King is taking legal action against her ex-husband, Jim Edmonds.

In court documents obtained by PEOPLE, the former Real Housewives of Orange County star obtained a temporary restraining order against Edmonds, 52, in June in St. Louis County, Missouri. It was granted for continuance on Tuesday.

The order indicates that King, 37, allegedly "had to endure frequent and consistent verbal abuse" from her former spouse. She claimed the verbal abuse occurred in person, over text message, through Edmonds' attorney and on the Family Wizard parenting app. This was all "contrary to the terms of the parenting plan regarding conduct towards the other party, especially in the presence of minor children."

"Based upon this history, it is Petitioner's opinion that Respondent, as a result of his 'celebrity' status in this city, believes that he can ignore previous court orders, the parenting plan and the parent coordinator, without consequence," the document reads. "Petitioner believes that if this Court were to provide Respondent with a special setting and provide him this special treatment as a result of his 'celebrity' status, it will reinforce Respondent's belief that he can always get what he wants, regardless of court orders."

Per the legal papers, King claimed Edmonds "shielded" this situation "by sealed files and private hearings." However, she wants to publicize the matter.

King and Edmonds are expected to appear at an adult abuse docket, which she hopes will "encourage" the retired baseball player to "engage in reasonable negotiations."

Edmonds' rep Steve Honig shared a statement with PEOPLE on his client's behalf.

"This request for an order of protection is completely baseless and furthermore makes an absolute mockery of the pain suffered by the millions of women in this country who are legitimate victims of abuse," the statement read.

King and Edmonds split in October 2019 after five years of marriage, though their divorce wasn't finalized until May 2021.

The exes have endured a rocky road since calling it quits. King previously accused Edmonds of having an affair, but he vehemently denied the matter. They've also encountered issues co-parenting their 5-year-old daughter Aspen and their 4-year-old twin sons Hart and Hayes.

"There's very little I can do about this tedious coparenting journey I seem to be on, but I CAN seek fresh air to help me reset," she wrote on Instagram in June. "I CAN hire a sitter to carve out time for what makes me tick. I CAN accept the messages that God has for me when I melt into my happy place on a nature hike."

King added, "It doesn't fix the issues but it provides peace and perspective and sometimes, well sometimes that's enough to be grateful for."

After her marriage to Edmonds, King went on to marry President Joe Biden's nephew Cuffe Biden Owens in October 2021. The pair split two months later.

Edmonds, meanwhile, is currently engaged to Kortnie O'Connor. PEOPLE previously confirmed that their wedding in Italy will occur later this month.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.