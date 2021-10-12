Meghan King's Former RHOC Costars React to Her Surprise Wedding to Joe Biden's Nephew Cuffe Owens

The couple got married on Monday at Owens' childhood home in Pennsylvania

Meghan King's former Real Housewives of Orange County castmates are sending their well wishes to the newlywed star.

The RHOC alum, 37, married attorney Cuffe Owens on Monday in an intimate ceremony held at his childhood home in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania. The gathering's 50-person guest list included Owens' uncle President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden.

"Congratulations! So happy for you!!!" current RHOC star Shannon Beador commented on King's Instagram post, with alum Tamra Judge also issuing her congratulations alongside a champagne bottle emoji.

"Congratulations Meg! So happy for you," added alum Lizzie Rovsek. "You two are just beautiful!!"

"Wow!!! Congratulations," wrote actress and blogger Eva Amurri, as former America's Next Top Model judge Drew Elliott commented, "Yessss! Congrats."

King and Owens connected through a dating app, she revealed in an interview with Brides. Just one week into their whirlwind romance, she met his family and they started planning the rest of their lives together.

Meghan King Goes Instagram Official with Joe Biden's Nephew Cuffe Biden Owens: 'Meet My Man' Cuffe Owens (left) and Meghan King | Credit: Meghan King/Instagram

"Our wedding was about two things for us," King, who has since added her husband's last name to her social media handles, told the publication. "Our love for and commitment to each other, and our family — each of our families, and the new very large and very tight family that we were bonding together by getting married. That's it."

After having "toyed around" with the idea of getting married in Los Angeles, the couple eventually went with down a different path.

"The truth is it never felt right to either one of us," King said of having an L.A. ceremony. "When we realized that Cuffe's parents' wedding anniversary — October 11 — was a holiday Monday, we both knew exactly what we were going to do, where we were going to do it, and how we were going to do it. It's a beautiful thing to see eye-to-eye with each other as we do."

Cuffe Biden Wedding Credit: Jeremy Fraser/LA Exposures

King was previously married to lawyer Brad McDill from 2007 to 2011 and former baseball player Jim Edmonds from 2014 to 2019. Her and Edmonds' divorce was finalized in May.

King's three kids with Edmonds — daughter Aspen, 4½, and 3-year-old twin sons Hart and Hayes — played an important part in her wedding to Owens.