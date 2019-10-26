Meghan King Edmonds Says She's 'So Raw' as Husband Jim Deletes Cryptic Post About His ‘Life’

Image zoom Meghan King Edmonds/Instagram

Meghan King Edmonds and Jim Edmonds appear to be making cryptic statements about their relationship status.

Just days after confirming the pair were going to counseling together as they continued to work on their relationship in the wake of the former MLB player’s sexting scandal, the Real Housewives of Orange County star posted a photo of herself on Instagram over the weekend.

“So raw 👆🏼,” she wrote alongside the image.

While Meghan, 35, did not offer any additional information, many of her friends flooded her comments section with supportive notes.

“Big hugs 🤗You are a strong woman Megs. Love you,” wrote fellow housewife Tamra Judge while Ali Fedotowsky added, “And stunning. You are beautiful inside and out! Thanking of you mama!”

“Ugh. This kills me, for you. Love you babe. You are surrounded. Got you,” wrote ESPN reporter Michelle Beisner-Buck.

Seemingly responding to cheating allegations, Meghan replied to an Instagram user with a thumbs up emoji after the fan seemingly alluded to the reality star’s husband being unfaithful with their nanny.

The pair’s nanny, whom Jim featured in an Instagram tribute post last year, currently has a private Instagram account.

Her husband Jim also posted a since-deleted photo around the same time, that showed a man holding a raised finger up to his mouth.

“My life,” he captioned the image.

Both Meghan and Jim appear to have unfollowed each other on social media.

On Wednesday, their five-year wedding anniversary, Meghan opened up about how the pair had

decided to pursue couple’s counseling.

“We’re just still working it day by day. I think after such a breach of trust, it’s so hard to rebuild from there, especially [with] so many distractions, like our son’s health problems and two other little babies, as well. And so to focus on the two of us as a couple, is really hard,” she told Bravo’s The Daily Dish.

“Today’s actually our five-year anniversary — and so we, he’s inside at Goodwill [and] we’re like, looking for Halloween costumes — and then we’re going to counseling,” she said. “I think that’s almost a date for us because we have to talk about us; we have to communicate about things that don’t involve [other topics].”

Meghan and Jim, 49, share twins Hart and Hayes, 16 months, and daughter Aspen, who turns 3 in November.

As to why the mother of three decided to remain committed to her marriage instead of split, the reality star said she believes “people screw up and people can change.”

“We built a life together and there are so many lives that would be affected. I’m hurt right now and our life is massively affected, but if we were to split just because of his indiscretion then there’s multiple other people who are affected, as well. So I owe it to not only myself and the commitment I made to my marriage to work on it, but I owe it to my children.”

Back in June, the former MLB player admitted that he “engaged in an inappropriate conversation” with another woman, but he denied having a physical relationship.

Meghan also shared a lengthy statement on her blog, admitting that she found about the allegations online. She said she called her husband, and he confirmed exchanging “lewd photos” with the woman for several months.

To help get her through the difficult time, Meghan has relied on her religion.

“I pray that things get back to what it was like before but better. We don’t want things to be the same or worse,” she told the Daily Mail in July, adding that she trusted her husband won’t be unfaithful again.

“I’ve just got to have faith that he’s not going to screw up. But I know he’s not going to screw up.”