Meghan King Edmonds Says She Needs a 'Quaran-tini' After Ex Jim Edmonds Confirms New Relationship

Meghan King Edmonds is “all dressed up” and ready for a “quaran-tini” after her estranged husband, Jim Edmonds, went Instagram official with his new girlfriend.

On Friday, the former Real Housewives of Orange County star, 35, shared a video of her participating in the viral TikTok pillow challenge — in which people strap a pillow around their naked body — on her Instagram, captioning the clip, “Got all dressed up to go to The Quarantine Club tonight 💃🏼😍✨ At least there won’t be a line at the bathroom!! Now where’s my quaran-tini 🍸 and where are my single ladies at!?”

She also shared the video on her Instagram Story, writing alongside a screenshot of her raising her arm, “Put your hand up if you need a quaran-tini.”

In the TikTok, Meghan has a white pillow belted to her torso as she dances to a remix of “Single Ladies” by Beyoncé. She then adds on different accessories to her outfit — including a ski mask, a purse and a colorful scarf — before removing her belt altogether and holding the pillow to cover her bare body.

Meghan ends the video flashing the peace sign to the camera before sashaying away.

Previously, the Bravo star posted a TikTok video that appeared to be aimed at her ex Jim, 49. The clip featured her lip-syncing as someone says, “Got a text from my ex the other day, he said he missed me. I said, ‘I’m sorry I can’t talk right now, I’m at a funeral.’ He said, ‘Oh, my god. Who died?’ I said, ‘My feelings for you did. Bye, f—–.’ ”

Fans quickly flooded the comment section with speculation that the video was directed at Jim, who tested positive for the novel coronavirus but is symptom-free.

However, Meghan made it clear that the video was done in jest, writing in the caption, “I kid I kiddd [sic] but the ending is my favorite.”

Her latest TikTok came after her ex confirmed that he’s dating Kortnie O’Connor, a woman Meghan previously identified as a friend who once had a threesome with her and Jim. On Wednesday, the retired baseball player posted a series of shots of the two of them during their workout on his Instagram Story.

“Jim and Kortnie are in a relationship and in quarantine together,” his rep Steve Honig later told PEOPLE, adding the two have been staying at Jim’s massive St. Louis mansion for the past few weeks. “They are both doing well and exercising regularly in Jim’s home gym.”

In January, Meghan opened up about her past threesome with Jim and O’Connor, saying on her Intimate Knowledge podcast, “Years ago, when he and I got married, I knew Jim had this bad boy kind of past, and we were newlyweds and we were trying to have fun, and he wanted to have a threesome.”

She continued, “I thought about it and I thought, ‘Okay, maybe, yeah sure.’ So we decided to have a threesome with a friend of mine. I felt very comfortable with her, it just felt like ‘Okay if I’m going do this, this can be with who and I’m comfortable with that.’ ”

Meghan and Jim married in 2014 after dating for a year and a half.

Last June, sexual text messages between Jim and another woman surfaced. Though the two — who share daughter Aspen, 3, as well as 2-year-old twins Hart King and Hayes King — weathered the scandal and stayed together, they split in October when Jim filed for divorce amid rumors that he had an affair with their former nanny, Carly Wilson. (Both Jim and and the nanny have denied having a sexual relationship.)

