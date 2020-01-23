Meghan King Edmonds Says Ex Jim Secretly Took Back His Credit Cards Before Filing for Divorce

Meghan King Edmonds is sharing details about the morning her estranged husband Jim Edmonds filed for divorce — and is claiming that he secretly took his credit card out of her bag in the process.

Speaking with Heather McDonald on the Juicy Scoop podcast this week, Meghan, 35, opened up about the hectic morning of the day she found out that Jim had filed for divorce after reading about it in a tabloid.

“It all happened very quickly,” the Real Housewives of Orange County alum said, explaining that the couple had a “contentious argument” with their nanny Carly Wilson, with whom Jim has been accused of having an affair. Both Jim and Wilson have denied having a sexual relationship.

Meghan said that after Wilson left their house that morning, she “got scared of Jim that he was going to become physical with me — he was very upset — and so I called the police, the police came, and at that point was when he literally packed a bag and left.”

“He packed up his hard drive from his computer, the credit card out of my wallet, like, everything so I had no access to his money,” she said. “Like, rummaged through my purse while I was upstairs hiding from him with my mom and dad, took the credit card out of my wallet.”

Meghan said that additionally, Jim, 49, allegedly took a pair of Chanel boots and a pair of jeans that he had given her just the day before for their five-year anniversary.

“He took my gifts for the anniversary! I opened them the day before and I said thank you, I love them. And then he took them back!” she said. “That’s the level that we’re working with.”

Meghan said that the argument and Jim’s packing and leaving happened before she took her daughter Aspen, 3, to school at 9 a.m. that morning.

Hours later, she saw the tabloid article reporting that her husband had field for divorce.

Months later, Meghan and Jim are continuing trying to figure out the best way to co-parent their three kids. The former couple share 1-year-old twin boys, Hart and Hayes, in addition to Aspen.

“Jim took Hart to treatment a couple of days but he says he doesn’t like it in California,” Meghan said, adding that he’s currently on vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with “a new love.”

While it’s been public that Jim is dating again, Meghan says that she’s received a lot of attention in her direct messages, but hasn’t responded to any yet.

“It’s now public that Jim is dating, but I don’t know what it was, but all of a sudden I’ve gotten a lot of DMS. Which I love because I love that Lizzo song,” she said, referring to a lyric from the Grammy nominee’s hit “Truth Hurts.” “I feel like Lizzo now. I’ve read them and haven’t accepted them into my inbox.”

Jim’s rep Steve Honig said in a statement to PEOPLE that the former MLB player does not want to discuss “private matters” in the media.

“Jim has no desire to roll in the mud with anyone, nor does he have any interest in playing this out in the media,” Honig said in response to Meghan’s comments on the podcast. “Meghan decided to publicly broadcast what was essentially a 30-minute therapy session about her marriage and she continues to tell stories to anyone who will listen and use this as an opportunity to get attention for herself.”

“Publicly discussing private matters is not in the best interest of his children and he is not going to engage on that level,” the statement said.

Honig added: “All of this sort of begs the question of what is Meghan is hoping to accomplish by spewing her family’s business in public instead of privately talking matters over with Jim, her friends, a therapist or whomever she trusts. I think you’d be pretty hard-pressed to find someone who improved their divorce situation by going on a podcast.”