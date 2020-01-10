Meghan King Edmonds Opens Up About Ex Jim's Sexting Scandal: 'I Just Want to Be Like Screw You'

Meghan King Edmonds is opening up about her estranged husband Jim Edmonds‘ sexting scandal.

“My ex had a sexting situation while we were married. I consider that cheating,” Meghan, 35, said while discussing what defines cheating on her podcast Intimate Knowledge, which she co-hosts with Brooke Burke and Lila Darville.

“It didn’t feel good. I know that it definitely put a strain on our marriage,” Meghan continued.

While King Edmonds has done her best to move on with her life since the incident, she still questioned, “Why did it happen?”

“Did I have a role in it?” she said on the show. “Really, I just want to be like, ‘Screw you,’ and place all the blame and cry and kick and scream.”

Meghan later explained that her estranged husband’s alleged transgressions were especially hard to cope with since she finds it “very simple and easy to stay loyal.”

“I’ve been compromised in relationships, and I’ve never cheated. To me, it’s very simple and easy to stay loyal,” Meghan said before going on to explain how she would act if she ever felt tempted to stray.

Image zoom Meghan King Edmonds and Jim Edmonds Meghan King Edmonds/Instagram

“This is a value of mine — I have enough integrity and self-love that if I feel a desire to stray outside of the marriage, I’m going to communicate that with my partner and do it in the right way and the respectful way,” Meghan said on the podcast, which launched on Monday.

“That has never been a problem for me. It’s just very easy, black and white for me,” she added.

The conversation came about after Burke revealed she had cheated on a partner in the past.

Image zoom Meghan King Edmonds Meghan King Edmonds/ Instagram

“I’ve cheated and learned from it and I’ve been on the other side of it. So, I’ve had a s— marriage first time around, and I’ve had a faithful marriage, monogamous — I don’t even like the word faithful because that means different things to different people. I’ve been on both sides of it, so I would say ‘Once a cheater always a cheater’ hard no. It depends on where you came from, what you learned. I’m more really about the journey,” Burke, who split from husband David Charvet in 2018, shared.

Burke, Darville and Meghan’s candid conversation comes after the former Real Housewives of Orange County star celebrated Christmas with her three children twins Hart and Hayes, 18 months, and daughter Aspen, 3, (whom she shares with Jim) at her rental home in California.

“Christmas morning: full of joy and laughter (… and also oversleeping because your toddler was in your bed so you couldn’t check your alarm volume and turns out it was at ZERO and you didn’t find out till 7:26am … when your twin boys are screaming and the alarm ***silently*** has been going off since 6am,” Meghan captioned two photos of her kids opening Christmas gifts. “But you’ve been helping Santa with duties/aka installing — literally — a new play room, and didn’t get to sleep till 2am.”

“Stressing out your kids don’t see the ‘big gift’ right away; putting your pre-made casseroles in the oven 1.5 hours late then forgetting you have to cook a special syrup even though you still haven’t brushed your teeth/hair but your entire family is over — each looking like a snack bc they prepared properly — and hungrily awaiting their promised breakfast,” she continued. “All whist 3 terrorists parasitically demand their milk with full diapers awaiting my changing.”

“Christmas, such a magical holiday. 🌟,” she joked. “Btw I think many moms can relate, right? If so, please share your experiences with me. I could use some solidarity 👊🏼💪🏼.”

Meghan revealed on her Instagram Stories in December that she had moved into a “long term” rental and was getting it ready for her three kids following her split from Jim. On Nov. 8, just two weeks after reportedly filing for divorce from Meghan following his sexting affairs and amid rumors that he had an affair with their former nanny, Carly Wilson, Jim revealed that he was moving into their newly completed St. Louis mansion. The property had been under construction for two years.

Both Jim and Wilson denied having a sexual relationship.