Meghan King Edmonds Appears Without Wedding Ring in Selfie Amid Husband Jim's Cheating Scandal

Meghan King Edmonds is causing further speculation about the state of her marriage after she shared an Instagram photo in which she’s not wearing her wedding ring.

On Tuesday, the Real Housewives of Orange County star was shown not wearing jewelry on her fingers as she posted a selfie to her Instagram Stories of herself with daughter Aspen, 2, smiling behind her, just days after her husband, Jim Edmonds, was accused of having an affair with a mistress.

In addition to the wedding ring-less photo, Meghan, 34, wrote, “Thank you @mulberryandking for forcing me to take care of myself in the cutest clothes ever 🙏.”

While Jim, 48, denied that he had a physical relationship with the mistress, he admitted that he “engaged in an inappropriate conversation with this person.”

On Friday, Meghan shared a lengthy statement on her blog, in a post titled “I’m Sad,” where she admitted that she found about the allegations against her husband when AllAboutTheTea shared them publicly, and revealed that she called her husband, and he reiterated that no physical relationship was had with his alleged mistress, but that he did exchange “lewd photos” with her for several months.

“Do I believe him? I don’t know,” Meghan wrote in her blog post. “Because I don’t trust him anymore. Physical or not, he still had an affair and he admits this to me.”

AllAboutTheTea’s source that accused Jim of infidelity also provided screenshots of text messages between him and his mistress, which allegedly includes pictures of his genitalia and a video of the former pro-baseball player masturbating on the same day Meghan gave birth to their twins Hart and Hayes, 1.

In her blog post, Meghan also revealed that amid their marital issues, they are also dealing with health issues with their son Hart.

“We are worried our son, Hart, might have a neurological disorder,” she wrote. “It’s been the most trying last couple months of my entire life and we still don’t have answers. Sometimes I leave the house after the kids go to bed so I can drive around and ugly cry in the dark with no one around. Now I have this to deal with: my one true love betraying me in the most disgusting and public way possible.”

Meghan added that while she feels “abandoned” and “lonely,” she hopes that her marriage can survive Jim’s alleged cheating scandal.

“I do not fault any other person except my husband,” the RHOC star said. “There are so many people out there with bad intentions and it’s our responsibility to ignore and rise above. One slimy person doesn’t make another person cheat. And there are a million more slimy people to take ‘slimy person #1’s’ place.”

“So yes, marriage is a choice on the bad days,” Meghan concluded the post. “And on the good days marriage is easy and beautiful. No one said it would be easy, I just didn’t think it would be this hard.”

Since news of the alleged affair, several of Meghan’s RHOC cast members have expressed their support, including Vicki Gunvalson, whom she famously feuded with during the show.

@MeghanKEdmonds I’m so sorry. You are right, YOU did not deserve this,” Gunvalson, 57, tweeted on Saturday.

Tamra Judge also sent well wishes to Meghan after she shared an Instagram post, which read, “Healing takes time.”

“My heart hurts for you Meg,” Judge, 51, wrote in the comment section. “Wish I could give you a big hug.”

Meghan and Jim’s marriage was documented on the Bravo series for three seasons, until Meghan quit the show ahead of season 13 to spend more time with her family.