Meghan King Edmonds' Nanny Denies 'Completely False' Allegations of an Affair with Jim Edmonds

Meghan King Edmonds’ nanny is denying allegations that she had an affair with Jim Edmonds.

Over the weekend, the Real Housewives of Orange County star, 35, appeared to make a cryptic statement about her relationship status with Jim, uploading a selfie which she captioned “so raw.”

Seemingly responding to cheating allegations, Meghan also replied with a thumbs-up emoji to an Instagram user after the fan seemingly alluded to Jim being unfaithful with their nanny.

However, the couple’s nanny, Carly Wilson, went on to deny the allegations on her own Instagram account, which is private.

“Are the rumors true??? Are you not with Eric anymore? With Jim now??? The Bible quoting soul searching girl? This can’t be true!!!! Please confirm!!!!!” one of her followers wrote underneath an Instagram post, in an interaction highlighted on the Comments by Bravo Instagram account.

“The allegations are completely false,” Wilson wrote.

Edmonds did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

While Meghan’s Instagram post did not offer any additional information, many of her friends flooded her comments section with supportive notes.

“Big hugs 🤗You are a strong woman Megs. Love you,” wrote fellow RHOC star Tamra Judge while Ali Fedotowsky added: “And stunning. You are beautiful inside and out! Thanking of you mama!”

“Ugh. This kills me, for you. Love you babe. You are surrounded. Got you,” wrote ESPN reporter Michelle Beisner-Buck.

Meanwhile, Jim posted a since-deleted photo around the same time, which showed a man holding a raised finger up to his mouth.

“My life,” he captioned the image, later sharing another cryptic Instagram Story post, which read, “No one can throw a bigger tantrum than a narcissist whose [sic] losing control of someone else’s mind.”

Both Meghan and Jim appear to have unfollowed each other on social media and he has since made his Instagram account private. He has also deleted a tribute he shared in honor of Wilson’s birthday last year, in which he called her an “amazing young woman and a great addition to our family.”

Meghan and Jim’s recent posts come just days after they celebrated their five-year wedding anniversary, as she confirmed the pair were going to counseling while continuing to work on their relationship in the wake of the former MLB player’s sexting scandal earlier this year.

“We’re just still working it day by day. I think after such a breach of trust, it’s so hard to rebuild from there, especially [with] so many distractions, like our son’s health problems and two other little babies, as well. And so to focus on the two of us as a couple, is really hard,” she told Bravo’s The Daily Dish.

Meghan and Jim, 49, share 16-month-old twin sons Hart and Hayes and daughter Aspen, who turns 3 in November.

Explaining why she decided to remain committed to her marriage instead of split, the mother of three said she believes “people screw up and people can change.”

“We built a life together and there are so many lives that would be affected. I’m hurt right now and our life is massively affected, but if we were to split just because of his indiscretion then there’s multiple other people who are affected, as well. So I owe it to not only myself and the commitment I made to my marriage to work on it, but I owe it to my children.”

Back in June, the former MLB player admitted that he “engaged in an inappropriate conversation” with another woman, but he denied having a physical relationship.

Meghan also shared a lengthy statement on her blog, admitting that she found out about the allegations online. She said she called her husband, and he confirmed exchanging “lewd photos” with the woman for several months.