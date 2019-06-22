Meghan King Edmonds Jokingly Says She's 'Pregnant' Amid Husband Jim's Cheating Scandal

Meghan King Edmonds is trying to keep things lighthearted, days after her husband Jim Edmonds was accused of having an affair with a mistress.

On Friday, the former Real Housewives of Orange County star, 34, shared an Instagram Story video where she appeared to be telling her followers she was pregnant — before explaining it was all a joke.

“I have some news to share,” the mom of three said, sporting a large “bump.”

“I’m pregnant … with this!” she then exclaimed, pulling a stuffed animal out from under her shirt.

In the caption of the video, she clarified that the prank was all her 2-year-old daughter Aspen’s idea: “Swear to God.”

The reality star also appeared to address recent rumors that she had stopped wearing her wedding ring, writing, “Btw, my RIGHT hand is holding my phone. It’s a mirror image.”

Last week, the Bravo star broke her silence regarding her husband’s cheating scandal with a lengthy statement on her blog. The day prior to her statement, Jim, 48, denied the allegations that he had a physical relationship with the alleged mistress, but admitted that he “engaged in an inappropriate conversation with this person.”

In the blog post, which was titled “I’m Sad,” Meghan admitted that she found about the allegations against her husband when AllAboutTheTea shared them publicly. She revealed that she called her husband, and he reiterated that no physical relationship was had with his alleged mistress, but that he did exchange “lewd photos” with her for several months.

“Do I believe him? I don’t know,” Meghan wrote in her blog post. “Because I don’t trust him anymore. Physical or not, he still had an affair and he admits this to me.”

Image zoom Meghan King Edmonds and Jim Edmonds Meghan King Edmonds/Instagram

The RHOC alum added that while she feels “abandoned” and “lonely,” she hopes that her marriage can survive Jim’s alleged cheating scandal.

“I do not fault any other person except my husband,” the RHOC star said. “There are so many people out there with bad intentions and it’s our responsibility to ignore and rise above. One slimy person doesn’t make another person cheat. And there are a million more slimy people to take ‘slimy person #1’s’ place.”

“So yes, marriage is a choice on the bad days,” she concluded the post. “And on the good days marriage is easy and beautiful. No one said it would be easy, I just didn’t think it would be this hard.”

Meghan and Jim’s marriage was documented on Bravo’s RHOC for three seasons, until she quit the show ahead of season 13 to spend more time with her family.