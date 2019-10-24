Meghan King Edmonds is devoted to rebuilding her marriage in the wake of husband Jim’s sexting scandal.

Back in June, the former MLB player admitted that he “engaged in an inappropriate conversation” with another woman, but he denied having a physical relationship. While Meghan said one month after the scandal that they were “not having therapy,” they hae since decided to pursue couple’s counseling.

“We’re just still working it day by day. I think after such a breach of trust, it’s so hard to rebuild from there, especially [with] so many distractions, like our son’s health problems and two other little babies, as well. And so to focus on the two of us as a couple, is really hard,” Meghan, 35, told The Daily Dish on Wednesday.

The Real Housewives of Orange County alumna noted that it was actually their five-year wedding anniversary, and they spent the milestone going to counseling together.

“Today’s actually our five-year anniversary — and so we, he’s inside at Goodwill [and] we’re like, looking for Halloween costumes — and then we’re going to counseling,” she said. “I think that’s almost a date for us because we have to talk about us; we have to communicate about things that don’t involve [other topics].”

Meghan and Jim, 49 — who share twins Hart and Hayes, 16 months, and daughter Aspen, who turns 3 in November — married in October 2014.

As to why the mother of three decided to remain committed to her marriage instead of split, the reality star said she believes “people screw up and people can change.”

While she assured that she is “in no way taking responsibility from him or accountability,” she said of her marriage: “We built a life together and there are so many lives that would be affected. I’m hurt right now and our life is massively affected, but if we were to split just because of his indiscretion then there’s multiple other people who are affected, as well. So I owe it to not only myself and the commitment I made to my marriage to work on it, but I owe it to my children.”

She also said that therapy has helped.

“I think going to therapy is huge because I think a lot of men don’t like that. So that’s been really big for me,” she said.

In mid-June, Jim told Us Weekly that he “had a lapse in judgment,” but insisted that “at no time was there any type of relationship or physical contact. Absolutely none.” He alleged that the woman “is someone trying to profit from my name. I am aware she has done this to others in the past.”

Meghan also shared a lengthy statement on her blog, admitting that she found about the allegations online. She said she called her husband, and he confirmed exchanging “lewd photos” with the woman for several months.

To help get her through the difficult time, Meghan has relied on her religion.

“My faith helps me with everything and I have family here in Missouri. I pray that things get back to what it was like before but better. We don’t want things to be the same or worse,” she told the Daily Mail in July. “We only have one place to go and that’s better.”

She also trusted that her husband won’t be unfaithful again.

“I’ve just got to have faith that he’s not going to screw up. But I know he’s not going to screw up,” she told the Daily Mail. “He really wants to make this work.”