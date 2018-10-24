Meghan King Edmonds: Jim and I Have 'Been Through More in 4 Years of Marriage than Most Do in 20'

Four years of marriage, three babies, and two devoted partners equals one strong marriage for Meghan King Edmonds!

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum is celebrating her four-year wedding anniversary with husband Jim Edmonds and reflecting on the events that have shaped their successful union.

“Happy fourth anniversary to my husband who supports me in everything I do (especially now with my insane schedule of all my new projects), loves me so deeply, and provides for our family and me,” she said of former MLB player Jim, 48, in a loving Instagram post Wednesday.



“We’ve been through more in four years of marriage than most do in 20 and it’s only made us stronger,” continued Meghan, 34.

She concluded, “Here’s to my better half, I love you.”



In the post, first reported by BravoTV, Meghan shared three sweet photos of the couple captured throughout their years-long relationship.

They welcomed their first child together on Thanksgiving Day 2016: daughter Aspen.

And earlier this year, the pair welcomed double the love and joy when Meghan gave birth to twin boys, Hayes and Hart.

In January, the mother of three announced that she was stepping away from the Bravo show after three seasons, explaining her “bittersweet” decision in a lengthy blog post.

RELATED: Meghan King Edmonds Is Going on Vacation Without Kids Four Months After Giving Birth to Twins

“I arrived at this multi-faceted decision after much thought, and then I thought some more,” she said. “As you might suspect filming this show takes a massive emotional toll: I’m literally filming my real life in real time and engaged in situations and circumstances which can be contentious. Then, when the show airs, we relive some trying of the most trying moments in our lives and then endure the public’s reaction; we never come out as winners to every viewer.”

Meghan said the show took a “physical toll” on her as she underwent IVF treatments in season 11, and experienced the busy life of a new mom after welcoming Aspen in season 12.

She said she knew while filming the season 12 reunion five weeks pregnant that she “was done.”

RELATED: Inside Meghan King Edmonds’ ‘Loving,’ Neutral Nursery for her Twin Sons — There’s a Slide!

“I knew that I was going to have a long pregnancy growing the twins and it would be next to impossible to film,” the then-pregnant star said. “I could do it, but did I really want to? Twin pregnancies must be treated more delicately than a singleton pregnancy and are high-risk by default, so I also wanted to have a peaceful pregnancy with positive influences. Consistent positive influences are harder to find on RHOC!”

Shortly after Meghan opened up about her decision to leave the series, Jim applauded his wife’s choice in a supportive Instagram post.

“Let’s try this again. I am so PROUD of my wife,” he captioned a selfie of Meghan. “This beautiful woman is charging through life on her own terms.”