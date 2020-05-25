Meghan King Edmonds Spends Memorial Day Weekend in Utah with New Boyfriend Christian Schauf

PEOPLE confirmed last week that the former Bravo star is dating Christian Schauf, a businessman from Park City

Meghan King Edmonds is enjoying a Memorial Day Weekend getaway with her new boyfriend Christian Schauf.

The former Real Housewives of Orange County star, 35, has been posting on social media throughout the holiday weekend from Park City, Utah, where the businessman is from.

"MDW plans include: becoming a mountain woman ...brb," King captioned a scenic shot of herself hiking up a mountain.

King tagged Schauf, 39, in a photo of him baking on her Instagram Story on Sunday, though his face was cropped out. His face was also cut off in a since-expired selfie of the two that King posted, according to E! News.

PEOPLE confirmed last week that King and Schauf are dating — though a source close to the pair noted that the romance is still in its early stages.

"They met back in March through a mutual friend," the source said. "Things are still pretty new, but it's going very well so far."

Another insider said the two had "instant chemistry" and "a lot in common."

"She just got out of a long relationship and has a lot on her plate," said the insider. "This has been a great break from that stress for her. It's nice to see her so happy and wish someone who appreciates her the way she should be."

King shares three kids — 1-year-old twin boys Hart and Hayes and 3-year-old daughter Aspen — with estranged husband Jim Edmonds.

Schauf is the co-founder and CEO of emergency survival kit company Uncharted Supply, and hosts a podcast called Life Uncharted. He travels back and forth to Los Angeles, where King has been staying with her kids while Hart participates in speech therapy, physical therapy and occupational therapy to help treat his PVL (a brain injury and Cerebral Palsy precursor that affects his motor skills, proprioception and his language).

Edmonds, 49, has also found himself in a new relationship. The former baseball player is dating realtor Kortnie O'Connor, who, back in January, was identified by King as a friend who once had a threesome with her and her husband.

King and Edmonds married in 2014 and went on to star on RHOC together.

Last June, sexual text messages between Edmonds and another woman surfaced. Though he and King weathered the scandal and stayed together, they split in October when Edmonds filed for divorce amid rumors that he had an affair with their former nanny, Carly Wilson. (Both Edmonds and Wilson have denied having a sexual relationship.)

Image zoom Meghan King Edmonds and Jim Edmonds with their three children Meghan King Edmonds/Instagram

Since the split, King has been open about the "mind-numbing despair" she's experienced, writing on her blog in March that there have been times when she was "barely hanging on by a thread."

But she's also stressed that she's chosen to not "carry anger" anymore — though, at times, it can be a difficult mantra to follow.