Meghan King Edmonds Shows Off Halloween Costume amid Marriage Drama: 'This Is a Crypt-Ic Post'

Meghan King Edmonds couldn’t help but poke some fun at her relationship drama playing out in the public eye.

On Thursday, the former Real Housewives of Orange County star showed off her zombie prom queen Halloween costume on Instagram, posting a photo of herself grinning at the camera.

“This is a ‘crypt’-ic post,” she joked in her caption.

RELATED: Every Must-See Photo of Stars Celebrating Halloween 2019

RELATED: Jim Edmonds’ Daughter Slams Meghan King Edmonds, Defends Nanny — ‘The Selfishness Is Miserable’

The post comes after a dramatic week for the mom of three. Last Friday, King Edmonds’ husband Jim Edmonds reportedly filed for divorce amid rumors that he had an affair with their former nanny, Carly Wilson. (Both Edmonds and Wilson have denied having a sexual relationship.)

King Edmonds, 35, and Edmonds, 49, share 16-month-old twin sons Hart and Hayes and daughter Aspen, who will turn 3 this month.

On Tuesday, King Edmonds publicly addressed the situation in a lengthy blog post. The former Bravo star admitted that she doesn’t know if her husband cheated on her, but insisted he lied to her about socializing with Wilson, making note of a widely circulated photo of the two attending a hockey game together.

“When I learned of a particular outing with a babysitter, this time, to a hockey game, that Jim repeatedly lied about, I asked him to include me on all future texts with this sitter but he said, ‘No.’ Another major red flag,” she said. “To be clear, I don’t know if Jim slept with our babysitter or whether they were just being exceedingly inappropriate by hanging out socially without either of them telling me (and Jim expressly lying to me about it). I’ve gone back and forth with my thoughts for a couple days but as I write this, I don’t think he did. But I still don’t understand why he’d lie. And why would she lie?”

RELATED: Jim Edmonds Defends Taking Nanny to a Hockey Game as Meghan King Edmonds Breaks Her Silence

She went on to recount how she then learned from a reporter out of the blue that a story would soon be published about Edmonds filing for divorce. She noted that there is no record of the divorce filing.

“How did this tabloid have so much personal information? How did it know Jim had filed for divorce? Information that — to my knowledge — only Jim and his lawyer were privy to,” she said. “Once again, the tabloids knew more about my marriage than I did.”

King Edmonds said she mostly grieves for the couple’s young children, admitting she is “broken” and “buried in despair” but would put on a brave face for their sake.

Image zoom Carly Wilson (left, with child); Meghan King Edmonds and Jim Edmonds Jim Edmonds/Instagram; Meghan King Edmonds/Instagram

A day later, Edmonds issued his own public statement to PEOPLE, acknowledging their strained marriage and vowing to “make it right again.” He said he was “tremendously” saddened that his wife was “hurt” over the situation, which “spiraled out of control” due to media speculation.

“I have way too much love for my wife and kids for this to happen and it’s time for us to get back to the private life we used to live,” he said. “Meghan is a truly special woman who my kids are so fortunate to have as their mother. Hoping for some peace, normalcy, and the ability to move forward in a healthy, happy direction for every single person involved.”

Edmonds previously denied that he had an affair with Wilson, calling the allegations “disgusting and irresponsible” on Instagram Monday and insisting that he views her as one of his children. Wilson has also denied the rumor.

This isn’t the couple’s first public scandal. In June, Edmonds admitted that he “engaged in an inappropriate conversation” and exchanged “lewd photos” with another woman — not the nanny — but denied having a physical relationship with her.

Still, Edmonds and King Edmonds stayed together, celebrating their five-year wedding anniversary recently. Just days before Edmonds’ reported divorce filing last week, his wife confirmed they were going to counseling.