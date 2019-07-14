Meghan King Edmonds Gives Husband Jim a Shout-Out in Smiley Family Photo After Cheating Scandal

Image zoom (L-R) Meghan King Edmonds and Jim Edmonds Meghan King Edmonds/Instagram

One month after her husband Jim was accused of having an affair with a mistress, Meghan King Edmonds gave him a shout-out in a series of smiley family photos.

The mother of three, who was not wearing her wedding ring, shared the image on Instagram Sunday of her and their children: twins Hart and Hayes, 13 months, and daughter Aspen, 2.

“Lazy summer days… yeah right,” the former Real Housewives of Orange County star, 34, captioned the snaps, adding a playful emoji.

Although Jim does not appear in the photos himself, it seems like he was the photographer behind the lens.

“Pic by daddy,” Meghan added.

Although Meghan has not directly given her fans an update on the pair’s relationship since first opening up about the cheating allegations, she shared a sweet photo of her husband while documenting a recent trip to the hospital, where Hart, who has “irreversible brain damage“, got an MRI.

She previously addressed rumors that she had stopped wearing her wedding ring, writing alongside a social media post, “Btw, my RIGHT hand is holding my phone. It’s a mirror image.”

Jim has denied the allegations that he had a physical relationship with the alleged mistress, but admitted that he “engaged in an inappropriate conversation with this person.”

Image zoom Jim Edmonds Meghan King Edmonds/Instagram

Last week, Edmonds revealed in a blog post that Hart has “minor Periventricular Leukomalacia on both sides of his brain” and is “at risk for being diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy.”

“From the minute he was born I knew something was different with Hart,” she wrote. “The nurses struggled to straighten his legs to measure his length. He suckled hard, shallow, and often until I bled and he spit up black. … Well, I knew. I always knew. I just knew.”

Throughout the distressing journey to find Hart’s diagnosis, the former Bravo star said she had communicated with her husband.

“That night Jimmy and I went out to dinner for the first time in weeks,” she wrote of telling her husband about Hart’s diagnosis. “I explained to Jimmy how we are not somehow compromised or punished for having a child with special needs (whatever that may or may not mean!), we are BLESSED.”

“I will go on about this another time but just know that I do not see his diagnosis as anything but a gift: we were chosen to take on this special person. I truly feel as if we’ve doubled down and won the underdog hand. Truly,” said Edmonds.

“This doesn’t mean his diagnosis isn’t a challenge… or a little bit sad, or that I don’t feel a little bit guilty. Because yes — just yes — to all of those things. I pray for a miracle and I grapple with how to navigate his life,” she added.