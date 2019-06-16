Meghan King Edmonds Spends Father's Day with Twins Amid Husband Jim's Alleged Cheating Scandal

Image zoom Charles Sykes/Bravo/Getty Images

Meghan King Edmonds isn’t letting her marital challenges get in the way of spending quality time with her children.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star, 34 — who is currently dealing with cheating allegations against her husband, Jim Edmonds — shared sweet videos via her Instagram Story on Sunday, showing her 1-year-old twin boys spending the day with their mother.

In the first snap, Hart and Hayes — whom she shares with Jim, along with their 2-year-old daughter Aspen — work together to try and escape their playpen, set up with plastic baby barriers.

“Always tryna escape baby jail,” Meghan captioned the video, visibly sitting inside the “baby jail” with her boys.

Later the mom of three took her twins on a walk, pushing them in a stroller and sharing another snap admiring her boys’ “baby hands.” One of her sons can be heard adorably trying to talk to his brother.

On Friday, Meghan broke her silence regarding her husband’s cheating scandal with a lengthy statement on her blog. The day prior to her statement, 48-year-old Jim denied the allegations that he cheated on her with an alleged mistress but admitted that he “engaged in an inappropriate conversation with this person,” as he told Us Weekly.

In her blog post, titled “I’m Sad,” Meghan admitted that she found about the allegations when AllAboutTheTea shared them publicly, and revealed that she called her husband, and he reiterated that no physical relationship was had with his alleged mistress, but that he did exchange “lewd photos” with her for several months.

Meghan debunked the claims made by the outlet that she left a voicemail for the mistress, but did reveal that her former MLB husband paid the mistress off to keep it from his wife.

“Do I believe him? I don’t know,” Meghan writes in her blog post. “Because I don’t trust him anymore. Physical or not, he still had an affair and he admits this to me.”

AllAboutTheTea’s source that accused Jim of infidelity also provided screenshots of alleged text messages between him and the woman, which allegedly included pictures of his genitalia and a video of the former pro-baseball player masturbating on the same day Meghan gave birth to their twins.

“I don’t care about my stupid massive house, I don’t care about my new car, I don’t care about my diamonds. What does any of that mean when I can’t have the most basic needs met? It means nothing. Smoke and mirrors,” Meghan continued.

The mom of three added that her “face stings” from sobbing since discovering the news of her husband’s alleged infidelity and revealed that the couple is also dealing with a health issue with their son, Hart.

“We are worried our son, Hart, might have a neurological disorder,” she wrote. “It’s been the most trying last couple months of my entire life and we still don’t have answers. Sometimes I leave the house after the kids go to bed so I can drive around and ugly cry in the dark with no one around. Now I have this to deal with: my one true love betraying me in the most disgusting and public way possible.”

The family was documented on the Bravo series for three seasons, until Meghan quit the show ahead of season 13 to spend more time with her family.