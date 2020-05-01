Meghan King Edmonds' Ex Jim Responds to Claim His Child Support 'Barely Pays for Groceries'

The exes share three children: daughter Aspen, 3, as well as twins Hart and Hayes, who turn 2 in June

There appears to be no love lost between exes Jim Edmonds and Meghan King Edmonds.

After the Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 35, reportedly alleged that the former MLB star's child support "barely pays for groceries for my tribe," Jim fired back in a statement via his rep.

“We’re not going to give numbers because it’s no one’s business, but if what Jim is giving to Meghan each month for child support doesn’t cover her groceries, she must be getting her eggs from Fabergé," Jim's publicist Steve Honig tells PEOPLE in a statement.

“Jim also pays every single bill for both of her homes, all the medical bills and practically every other expense related to the kids and the houses. Jim continually goes above and beyond what he is required to do. Meghan’s comments are an insult to all the single mothers who are genuinely struggling financially and working multiple jobs to make ends meet," Hong continues. “Someone also needs to tell Meghan that child support is not for gold and baubles."

Jim's response comes after Meghan said to an Instagram follower on Monday: "Girl I have a career thank you very much! That child support is not buying me gold and baubles — it barely pays for groceries for my tribe!” according to Page Six.

The exes share three children: daughter Aspen, 3, as well as twins Hart and Hayes, who turn 2 in June.

Meghan and Jim married in 2014 after dating for a year and a half and starred on RHOC together, giving viewers an inside look at their marriage and home life. But last June, sexual text messages between Jim and another woman surfaced.

Though Jim and Meghan weathered the scandal and stayed together, they split in October when Jim filed for divorce amid rumors that he had an affair with their former nanny, Carly Wilson. (Both Jim and and the nanny have denied having a sexual relationship.)

In mid-April, Jim confirmed that he’s dating Kortnie O’Connor, a woman Meghan previously identified as a friend with whom they'd once had a threesome.

“Jim and Kortnie are in a relationship and in quarantine together,” Honig told PEOPLE then, adding the two have been staying at Jim’s massive St. Louis mansion for the past few weeks. “They are both doing well and exercising regularly in Jim’s home gym.”

Currently, Meghan is living in California with her three children.