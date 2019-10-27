Meghan King Edmonds Celebrates Halloween with Friends Amid Relationship Drama with Husband Jim

Image zoom Meghan King Edmonds/Instagram

Meghan King Edmonds is getting into the Halloween spirit amid ongoing drama with husband Jim Edmonds.

One day after making several cryptic statements about her marriage, the Real Housewives of Orange County star, 35, shared a message of gratitude to two of her pals.

“Thank you to my friends who took me out and wouldn’t let me miss one of my fave parties of the year!” she wrote on Sunday alongside a photo of herself smiling with her friends, while wearing a curly wig, a tiara and some bold Halloween makeup.

Earlier in the day, she also documented a playdate with her 16-month-old twins Hart and Hayes as they spent time with ESPN reporter Michelle Beisner-Buck and her 18-month-old twin sons.

“Play date with lots of twin boys!” she wrote alongside one Instagram Story video.

RELATED: Meghan King Edmonds’ Nanny Denies ‘Completely False’ Allegations of an Affair with Jim Edmonds

Days after confirming that she and Jim were going to counseling together in the wake of his sexting scandal, Meghan uploaded a selfie over the weekend which she captioned “so raw.”

Seemingly responding to cheating allegations, the mom of three also replied with a thumbs-up emoji to an Instagram user after the fan seemingly alluded to Jim, 49, being unfaithful with their nanny.

However, the couple’s nanny, Carly Wilson, went on to deny the allegations as “completely false” on her own Instagram account, which is private.

Image zoom Meghan Edmonds/Instagram

Around the same time as Meghan’s initial post, Jim shared a since-deleted photo showed a man holding a raised finger up to his mouth.

“My life,” he captioned the image, later posting another cryptic Instagram Story post, which read, “No one can throw a bigger tantrum than a narcissist whose [sic] losing control of someone else’s mind.”

Both Meghan and Jim appear to have unfollowed each other on social media and he has since made his Instagram account private.

RELATED: Meghan King Edmonds Says She and Husband Jim Are ‘Still Together’ After His Sexting Scandal

On Sunday, he also posted several cryptic posts on his Instagram Story, one of which featured an image of a song called “Hollywood’s Bleeding.”

“When your 10 year old is feeling it too,” he wrote alongside the image, while another shot showed the former MLB player sitting on the floor surrounded by clothes, some of which were inside trash bags.

“Real life keeps moving. Instagram stories do not,” he wrote.

Meghan and Jim’s recent posts come just days after they celebrated their five-year wedding anniversary.

“We’re just still working it day by day. I think after such a breach of trust, it’s so hard to rebuild from there, especially [with] so many distractions, like our son’s health problems and two other little babies, as well. And so to focus on the two of us as a couple, is really hard,” she told Bravo’s The Daily Dish on Wednesday.

In addition to their twin boys, Meghan and Jim share daughter Aspen, who turns 3 in November.

Image zoom Meghan King Edmonds and Jim Edmonds Meghan King Edmonds/Instagram

Explaining why she decided to remain committed to her marriage instead of separating, the Bravo star said she believes “people screw up and people can change.”

“We built a life together and there are so many lives that would be affected. I’m hurt right now and our life is massively affected, but if we were to split just because of his indiscretion then there’s multiple other people who are affected, as well. So I owe it to not only myself and the commitment I made to my marriage to work on it, but I owe it to my children.”

Back in June, the former MLB player admitted that he “engaged in an inappropriate conversation” with another woman, but he denied having a physical relationship. Meghan also shared a lengthy statement on her blog, saying that her husband confirmed to exchanging “lewd photos” with the woman for several months.