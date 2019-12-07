Meghan King Edmonds and Brooke Burke Launching Podcast About Intimacy, Sex and Relationships

Two leading ladies are teaming up for an exciting and very sexy new venture.

PEOPLE can exclusively announce that Real Housewives of Orange County star Meghan King Edmonds and former Dancing with the Stars host Brooke Burke will launch a new iHeartRadio podcast, Intimate Knowledge, on Jan. 6. Lila Darville, a sex and intimacy expert and relationship coach, will also co-host.

The podcast — all about sex, intimacy, and relationships — will cover infidelity, love at first sight, one night stands, the ups and downs of marriage and more, exploring questions about love, lust and overcoming cheating.

“I think it’s a delicate subject matter when you start thinking about sex,” Burke, 48, tells PEOPLE, adding that she likes to “refer to it as more as like sensual health.”

“I think it’s a subject that needs to come to life,” she says, adding “nothing is off-limits” in the upcoming conversations between the three women. “It’s about life and love and intimacy and relationships, and sex and orgasms and you know, all of it.”

“It’s all explorative,” King Edmonds, 35, adds. “And we’re all just trying to figure it out, this game of life, right? But we’re just focusing on the intimacy part — which is, I mean, what we all want.”

Image zoom Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic; Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

If there’s anything that King Edmonds and Burke want listeners to take away from their podcast, it’s a feeling of “solidarity.”

“We’re all women, we all have thoughts and opinions, and here we are,” King Edmonds says. “We’re ready to voice them and we all are sticking up for one another and standing with one another in the solidarity in at least understanding.”

Burke, who recently started dating Scott Rigsby, tells PEOPLE that she’s “having the time of my life right now,” and that it’s a “really great experience being with somebody that possesses all of the qualities that I hope for in a man.”

King Edmonds says that Burke’s happiness gives her hope for the future, but for now, she’s taking things “one day at a time” when it comes to her love life — and that includes her relationship with estranged husband Jim Edmonds.

“I would say never say never,” King Edmonds says of a possible reconciliation with Edmonds — and in what could well be a tease of the women’s dynamic on the upcoming podcast, Burke adds, “I’d say never,” prompting them both to break into laughter.

The couple has three young children, 16-month-old twin sons Hart and Hayes and daughter Aspen, 3.

Fans can expect King Edmonds and Burke to open up about their own relationship experiences and advice on the podcast.

In October, Edmonds reportedly filed for divorce from King Edmonds following reports he had been unfaithful, something he has denied.

Image zoom Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Burke, meanwhile, shares son Shaya Braven, 11, and daughter Heaven Rain, 12, with ex David Charvet, and daughters Sierra Sky, 17, and Neriah, 19, with ex-husband Garth Fisher.

The fitness guru filed for divorce from Charvet, 47, in April 2018 after seven years of marriage. Shortly after the announcement, Burke addressed the split, which she said was caused by “nothing sensational,” in a blog post for her parenting website, Modern Mom.

“You may have heard that David and I are divorcing,” she wrote. “We have tried to keep our separation private for some time out of respect for our children and family. Although I believe this is a positive change, I am deeply saddened because I loved being married.”

“Big life decisions are hardest when made for the right reasons,” she added. “It is sometimes painful to be strong and embrace change. I believe in letting go of ideas and dreams when the time is right. I am in that space right now as a woman and a mother, listening to my heart. I am approaching this with gratitude and unconditional love.”

Image zoom Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Burke told PEOPLE last month that her kids “really like” new beau Rigsby.

“It is awesome because he is a great father,” she said. “He has two children and that is one of the things that I love most about him. He is really kind and responsible and devoted, so our kids are getting to know each other.”

“It’s a big deal, but it is really loving and kind, and I am really happy,” she continued. “He is a sweetheart, a really sweet guy. Yesterday I used the ‘B’ word. I was like, ‘Whoa! Boyfriend?! Babe, do you want to be my boyfriend?!’ I had to change his name in my contacts to ‘Boyfriend.'”