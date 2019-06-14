Meghan King Edmonds Breaks Silence on Husband Jim's Alleged Affair: 'I Don't Trust Him Anymore'

Meghan King Edmonds is finally speaking out about the allegations that her husband Jim Edmonds cheated, and she’s laying all of her feelings out on the table.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star, 34, posted a lengthy statement on her blog, following Jim, 48, denying allegations made against him that he cheated on her with a mistress, but admitting that he “engaged in an inappropriate conversation with this person,” as he told US Weekly.

In her blog post, titled “I’m Sad,” Meghan admits that she found about the allegations against her husband when AllAboutTheTea shared them publicly, and reveals that she called her husband, and he reiterated that no physical relationship was had with his alleged mistress, but that he did exchange “lewd photos” with her for several months.

Meghan debunks the claims made by the outlet that she left a voicemail for the mistress, but does reveal that her former MLB husband paid the mistress off to keep it from his wife.

“Do I believe him? I don’t know,” Meghan writes in her blog post. “Because I don’t trust him anymore. Physical or not, he still had an affair and he admits this to me.”

The Bravo star continues, “I’m a simple girl. I wanted a solid marriage. I’m as loyal as they come and I wanted the vows we made when we exchanged our rings to be acted upon. Now my wedding ring symbolizes fraud. I refuse to be humiliated by this.”

The couple, who have been married since 2014, share three children — Aspen, 2, and 1-year-old twin sons, Hart and Hayes.

The family was documented on the Bravo series for three seasons, until Meghan quit the show ahead of season 13 to spend more time with her family, a decision that Jim was highly supportive of.

“I did nothing wrong, I don’t deserve this,” she adds. “I did nothing except be pregnant with our twins and try to have a healthy pregnancy. So what is so broken in him to propel him to do this to me? To us? It wasn’t one mistake, one lapse in judgement. I saw the texts – each one represents his decision to throw our marriage in the trash. Why did he self-sabotage? And who sends nudies? Doesn’t everyone know better than this in 2019? What drives someone to self-destruct in such a way?”

AllAboutTheTea’s source that accused Jim of infidelity also provided screenshots of text messages between him and his mistress, which allegedly includes pictures of his genitalia and a video of the former pro-baseball player masturbating on the same day Meghan gave birth to their twins.

“I don’t care about my stupid massive house, I don’t care about my new car, I don’t care about my diamonds. What does any of that mean when I can’t have the most basic needs met? It means nothing. Smoke and mirrors,” Meghan continues.

The mom of three adds that her “face stings” from sobbing since discovering the news of her husband’s alleged infidelity and reveals that the couple are also dealing with a health issue with their son, Hart.

“We are worried our son, Hart, might have a neurological disorder,” she writes. “It’s been the most trying last couple months of my entire life and we still don’t have answers. Sometimes I leave the house after the kids go to bed so I can drive around and ugly cry in the dark with no one around. Now I have this to deal with: my one true love betraying me in the most disgusting and public way possible.”

Meghan continues, stating that she feels “abandoned” and “lonely,” but hopes that her marriage can survive the turbulent times they are finding themselves in.

“I do not fault any other person except my husband,” the RHOC star says. “There are so many people out there with bad intentions and it’s our responsibility to ignore and rise above. One slimy person doesn’t make another person cheat. And there are a million more slimy people to take ‘slimy person #1’s’ place.”

“So yes, marriage is a choice on the bad days,” Meghan concludes the post. “And on the good days marriage is easy and beautiful. No one said it would be easy, I just didn’t think it would be this hard.”

Prior to the recent allegations made about Jim’s infidelity, Meghan was open about their marriage being a struggle, as she noted in an Instagram post from October.

“Happy fourth anniversary to my husband who supports me in everything I do (especially now with my insane schedule of all my new projects), loves me so deeply, and provides for our family and me,” she captioned three photos of the couple.

“We’ve been through more in four years of marriage than most do in 20 and it’s only made us stronger,” continued Meghan. “Here’s to my better half, I love you.”