Meghan King Edmonds Breaks Her Silence, Says Husband Jim Lied About Socializing with Nanny

Meghan King Edmonds is no longer staying silent.

On Tuesday, the Real Housewives of Orange County star, 35, shared a lengthy blog post addressing the recent rumor that her husband, Jim Edmonds, cheated on her with their nanny, Carly Wilson. (Both Edmonds and Wilson have vehemently denied having an affair.)

She began by discussing her pain over Jim’s sexting scandal in June, when he admitted that he “engaged in an inappropriate conversation” and exchanged “lewd photos” with another woman — not the nanny — but denied having a physical relationship with her.

“Out of respect for my children and my family, I find it unnecessary to go into all the gritty details. What I will say is that, in the wake of the sexting situation, my husband was drinking and partying with much younger women, including several of our babysitters, and I found this galavanting inappropriate, immature, and downright odd,” she wrote.

“While I initially wrote it off because during several of these outings, his 22-year-old daughter was present, given his previous indiscretions, I was uncomfortable,” she continued. “Even more so when he started lying about where he was going or who he was going with—and deleting entire text conversations on his phone with several of these young women. (For the record, after the sexting affair he had agreed with our therapist that he would be totally transparent and never delete messages or conversations and he would also keep his location available on his phone.)”

King Edmonds then references a widely circulated photo of her husband and the nanny attending a hockey game together.

“And when I learned of a particular outing with a babysitter, this time, to a hockey game, that Jim repeatedly lied about, I asked him to include me on all future texts with this sitter but he said, ‘No.’ Another major red flag,” she said. “To be clear, I don’t know if Jim slept with our babysitter or whether they were just being exceedingly inappropriate by hanging out socially without either of them telling me (and Jim expressly lying to me about it). I’ve gone back and forth with my thoughts for a couple days but as I write this, I don’t think he did. But I still don’t understand why he’d lie. And why would she lie?”

She then recounts hearing from a reporter out of the blue that a story would soon be published about Edmonds filing for divorce. “This is the first I had heard of it. Ten minutes later it was all over the world wide web,” she said.

She noted that there is no record of the divorce filing: “How did this tabloid have so much personal information? How did it know Jim had filed for divorce? Information that – to my knowledge – only Jim and his lawyer were privy to. Once again, the tabloids knew more about my marriage than I did.”

King Edmonds said she mostly grieves for the couple’s young children: twin sons Hayes and Hart, 16 months, and daughter Aspen, 3 next month.

“I am broken for my family. I am buried in despair. I cry at the drop of a hat. But I am enduring. I will set an example for my children and I will teach them to love and respect people while also knowing how to condone unethical or wrong behavior. I will facilitate healthy, consistent, and ongoing relationships with their father and with his family despite the hurt I feel from them because my children should not reap the karma of my personal situations.” she wrote.

Edmonds, 49, did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment. But on Monday, he posted a lengthy Instagram caption addressing rumors that he had cheated on his wife with Wilson, vehemently denying the claims and calling them “disgusting and irresponsible.”

“It’s one thing to be accused of something. It’s another thing to be so negligent and so careless, and ruin the lives of innocent young people,” the former MLB player wrote, in part. “I did not sleep with our nanny. She’s not just a nanny, she is someone that we brought into our house and promised to protect and look after while she was in our home. We have been treating and raising this young girl like she is our own child!”

“For someone to accuse me of sleeping with her is not only wrong, it’s disgusting and irresponsible,” he added. “Just because I am an athlete and I was portrayed as a bad person on bravo TV,” he added. “Doesn’t mean I dont have a clue what life is all about. We made a promise to that young girls mom, that we would take care of her and make sure that she was safe while she was in our hands.”

On Sunday, Wilson also denied that she had been sexually involved with Edmonds on her own Instagram account (which is private), writing, “The allegations are completely false.” (Edmonds did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment at the time.) The status of the couple’s relationship remains unclear.

Days after confirming that she and Edmonds were going to counseling together in the wake of his sexting scandal, King Edmonds uploaded a selfie over the weekend which she captioned, “So raw.”

Seemingly responding to cheating allegations, the mom of three also replied with a thumbs-up emoji to an Instagram user after the fan seemingly alluded to Edmonds being unfaithful with their nanny.

Around the same time as his wife’s initial post, Edmonds shared a since-deleted photo showed a man holding a raised finger up to his mouth.

“My life,” he captioned the image, later posting another cryptic Instagram Story post that read, “No one can throw a bigger tantrum than a narcissist whose [sic] losing control of someone else’s mind.”