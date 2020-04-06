Meghan King Edmonds Posts Savage TikTok After Ex Jim Edmonds Reveals He Has Coronavirus

Is Meghan King Edmonds trying to send her ex-husband Jim Edmonds a message?

Meghan posted a TikTok video that appeared to be aimed at the retired MLB player, who has coronavirus but is symptom-free, on Saturday.

In the video, the former Real Housewives of Orange County star is seen lip-syncing as someone says, “Got a text from my ex the other day, he said he missed me. I said, ‘I’m sorry I can’t talk right now, I’m at a funeral.’ He said, ‘Oh, my god. Who died?’ I said, ‘My feelings for you did. Bye, f—–.’ ”

It didn’t take long for fans to flood the comment section with speculation that the video was directed at Jim.

But Meghan made it clear that the video was done in jest. “I kid I kiddd [sic] but the ending is my favorite,” she captioned the clip.

Asked for comment, Jim’s rep Steve Honig tells PEOPLE, “During the past couple of weeks celebrities have been rising to the occasion and using social media to bring people together and support one another. I guess Meghan decided to take another path.”

Meghan, 35, and Jim, 49, divorced last October after she accused him of behaving inappropriately with their children’s nanny. (Jim and the nanny denied her allegations.)

The video comes just days after Jim revealed he tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19). In an Instagram video posted Wednesday, Jim said he has remained in quarantine at his St. Louis home and is starting to feel better.

“I am completely symptom-free now doing really well, so I must have had it for awhile before I got tested,” he said. “Thank god I quarantined myself and listened to what everyone said and kept our curve in our house flattened. I’m doing really good and happy to be symptom-free and feeling great.”

“Do not take this lightly,” he stressed. “If you don’t feel good, go to the doctor or go to the emergency room if you can’t breathe. That’s what happened to me, they didn’t want to test me and I forced them to take me into the emergency room and low and behold, pneumonia and the virus. So don’t take it lightly. Take care of yourselves. There’s no medicine, there’s no nothing but rest and that’s all I’ve been doing.”

Jim also said that one of his daughters had also been tested but was “symptom free.”

The athlete has five children. He has two adult daughters, Hayley and Lauren, with his ex-wife, LeAnn Horton, who died in July 2015 after a battle with cancer. Jim also shares three kids — daughter Aspen, 3, and 1-year-old twin sons Hart and Hayes — with Meghan.

As he continues to recover, Jim has been separated from his youngest kids.

